America's Jack Sock and Sam Querrey enjoy ACC Championship Game together in North Carolina

Jack Sock and Sam Querrey soaked up the buzzing atmosphere at the ACC Championship Game at the Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina on Saturday night. The Clemson Tigers beat the North Carolina Tar Heels 39-19 to clinch the title.

Charlotte, North Carolina resident Sock attended his home game and took to social media to post some moments from the fun night. He was then joined by fellow American tennis star Querrey. Sock joked that Querrey came after getting a "last-minute fellowship."

Jack Sock via Instagram stories

Jack Sock via Instagram stories

Sock ended his 2022 season at the Davis Cup last week as the USA team was knocked out of the tournament in the quarterfinals. With their last-eight tie against Italy tied at 1-1, Sock and Tommy Paul went up against Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini but came up short in a 4-6, 4-6 loss. The 30-year-old ended the year at No. 133 in the ATP singles rankings and at No. 43 in the doubles rankings.

Meanwhile, Querrey last competed in the 2022 US Open back in August, losing in the opening round in both singles and doubles. The World No. 328 in singles played just 14 singles matches all season, winning only four of them.

"Forever grateful" - Jack Sock on being part of Roger Federer's farewell match at Laver Cup

Jack Sock at the Laver Cup 2022 - Day One.

Jack Sock was part of one of the most memorable matches of the season, partnering with Frances Tiafoe for a doubles match against Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in what was the Swiss great's farewell match at the 2022 Laver Cup.

After the match, Sock expressed his sheer delight at being part of "The GOAT's" final career match, stating that he and Tiafoe will be "forever grateful" to be part of that match.

"Foe and I played him together for the first time, trying to bring crazy energy. Obviously had 99.9% of the crowd against us. But it was super fun to just be a part of that match. I think we are going to be forever grateful to be a part of the GOAT's final match," Sock said during a press conference at the Laver Cup.

He also spoke about the experience of playing the match.

"While playing, it felt like a match. Settled in while we were all bawling our eyes out there afterwards, but during the match, felt like a competitive match," he added.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes