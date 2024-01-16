"It has nothing to do with reality": Florida AD shuts down rumors of HC Billy Napier’s job security with a forceful statement

Florida Gators athletic director Scott Stricklin took a firm stand against swirling rumors swarming about coach Billy Napier's job security.

Stricklin dismissed the notion that Napier is entering Year 3 on the hot seat in an interview with The Orlando Sentinel:

“I don’t care. It doesn’t matter. It’s a made-up term,” he told the newspaper. “People can put them on whatever list they want. It has nothing to do with reality.”

He expressed his full support for Billy Napier, highlighting confidence in the coach's ability to turn the Gators' fortunes around despite consecutive losing seasons.

Scott Stricklin's acknowledgment of challenges and changes ahead

The Gators face a pivotal 2024 season, characterized by a demanding schedule and recent overhauls in the coaching staff, defensive strategies and strength and nutrition programs.

Despite the arrival of five-star quarterback DJ Lagway offering hope, Stricklin acknowledges the tough road ahead. He emphasized the impact of the staff changes made by Napier, signaling a commitment to improvement.

“Billy made tough decisions there that were definitely the right decision," Stricklin said. "That’s going to have a big impact.”

However, concerns linger as key areas, such as offensive staff adjustments and special teams oversight, remain untouched. Stricklin did not rule out further coaching staff changes, underscoring an ongoing quest for improvement.

“We are continually looking for ways to improve the Gators," Stricklin said. "Billy is continually looking for ways to improve his football program,”

Stricklin emphasized the team's reliance on youth in the 2023 season, with seven true freshmen starting at various times. The plan is to transition to a more experienced roster, led by sixth-year quarterback Graham Mertz.

"Older teams beat up younger teams," Stricklin said. "You look at the teams that played in the College Football Playoff; there were a lot of veterans on those teams. One of the keys in college football — really, in all college sports these days — is you need to be old"

He acknowledged the consternation within Gator Nation but attributes it to the team's record, insisting that given time, Napier's approach will yield positive results.

High stakes and contract for Billy Napier

Billy Napier, under one of the most lucrative contracts in the SEC, signed a seven-year, $51.8 million deal when hired by the Gators.

Stricklin's support for Billy Napier is palpable, despite the hefty contract and heightened expectations that come with coaching a program with Florida's rich history.

The deal, set to run through January 2029, includes a base salary of $7.1 million per year, with performance-based bonuses tied to achievements like making the CFP or winning the Southeastern Conference championship.