“It really has nothing to do with the game”: Lane Kiffin shuts down drama over daughter Landry’s relationship with LSU LB Whit Weeks

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin doesn't care if his daughter, Landry, is in a relationship with a player from an SEC rival as long as the two are happy together.The Rebels' chief tactician was asked about Landry Kiffin's recent social media post, hard launching her relationship with LSU linebacker Whit Weeks days before the heavily anticipated showdown between the SEC conference rivals.The 50-year-old coach said he is happy with his daughter's relationship with Weeks and dismissed any potential implications for Saturday's clash.&quot;Whit's an awesome kid and comes from a great family,&quot; Lane Kiffin said. &quot;Glad those two are happy together, and, you know, it really has nothing to do with the game itself.&quot;Both teams have high-powered offenses that are capable of orchestrating a shootout at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. LSU has accumulated 1,567 total yards (1,100 passing and 467 rushing yards) in four games, while Ole Miss has 2,173 yards on 1,299 passing and 874 rushing.The Tigers and the Rebels won over quality opponents this season. Lane Kiffin's men held off Kentucky (30-23) and Arkansas (41-35), while Brian Kelly's wards outplayed Clemson (17-10) and Florida (20-10).QB Trinidad Chambliss to start for Ole Miss against LSUSenior quarterback Trinidad Chambliss will be the chief signal-caller for No. 13 Ole Miss in its all-important clash with No. 4 LSU on Saturday afternoon, reports said on Wednesday.Per On3's Pete Nakos, the 6-foot-1 Chambliss is expected to start as quarterback for the Rebels-Tigers SEC clash while injured starting QB Austin Simmons is recuperating from an ankle injury he sustained on Sept. 6 against Kentucky.Hours later, a source close to Ole Miss confirmed to ESPN's Pete Thamel that Chambliss will start for the third straight game.This season, the Grand Rapids, Michigan, native has completed 42 of 62 attempts for 719 passing yards and four touchdowns. The Ferris State transfer also has 195 rushing yards, with two touchdowns, on 36 carries.Chambliss hasn't thrown an interception this season for the Rebels, who enter Saturday's game with the No. 9 offense in the FBS. He's expected to have a busy afternoon against LSU, which ranks 17th in the FBS in yards allowed (246 yards per game) and No. 9 in scoring defense (9.3 points per game).In the win against Tulane, Chambliss was 17 of 27 for 307 yards and two touchdowns and recorded 112 rushing yards in 14 carries. The performance propelled him to No. 1 in the SEC in yards per pass attempt (11.6) and No. 2 in passer rating.