"It's like therapy": Star coach Deion Sanders reveals his unusual "love" for ironing his clothes & shoe strings

On Thursday, Deion Sanders opened up about a hobby he enjoys engaging in. In a post on Instagram, the Colorado Buffaloes coach shared a video of ironing his clothes.Deion Sanders went on to explain how he's always loved ironing his clothes and shoe strings. According to him, it's like &quot;therapy,&quot; as it brings him peace and calms his mind.&quot;I don't know if this is a Florida thing or old school thing, but back in the day, we iron,&quot; Sanders said (5:50). &quot;And I've never been able to break away from ironing. Yeah, I send stuff to get cleaned all the time. But all my day stuff, what I wear to practice, I iron.&quot;It's like therapy, but I love to iron. Black iron, nice wide ironing board. Not cheap with my iron or my board. I love it. I love it. Back in day man, I use to even iron shoe strings. When we use to wear those fat shoe strings. ... I love to iron. So this is a part of my daily routine.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDeion Sanders is gearing up for his third stint with the Buffaloes. After a 9-4 campaign last year, he's looking to compete for the Big 12 title and a spot in the 12-team playoffs.Apart from the offseason preparations, Coach Prime also dealt with health issues, as he fought off bladder cancer over the past few weeks. He revealed his cancer battle last month in a press conference while talking about the surgery he had to remove a tumor-ridden bladder. However, Sanders is now cancer-free as he continues recovering.Deion Sanders expresses gratitude to Cowboys legend for his support through cancer battleDeion Sanders shares a special friendship with retired three-time Super Bowl champ Michael Irvin. The former Cowboys star was with Coach Prime through his battle with cancer and continues to showcase his support through rehabilitation.On Tuesday, Irvin shared a video of talking with Sanders on YouTube. During the interaction, the Colorado coach expressed his gratitude to his friend for sticking with him through thick and thin.&quot;I know you and I trust you,&quot; Sanders said. &quot;You're not trying to prostitutemy trial or my tribulation. Because when you came over to my house, you came as my brother. &quot;And you lifted me like you used to so often when we played together. So, it wasn't about the cameras. It was about the brother coming to see another brother to lift him up. And that's what you did.&quot;Deion Sanders and the Buffs kick off their 2025 campaign against Georgia Tech later this month.