Travis Hunter is a rare talent. He proved himself as a talented player on both sides of the ball during his collegiate stint. During his two-season stint with the Colorado Buffaloes, Hunter played both as a wide receiver and a cornerback. He put up 1,979 yards and 20 TDs receiving on offense, along with 66 total tackles and seven interceptions on defense.

Travis Hunter's two-way skills earned him a mention from Hollywood filmmaker Ryan Coolger. During a recent appearance on 'LA Scene', Coogler was questioned about Michael B. Jordan's role in his latest movie 'Sinners'. Jordan plays the role of twin brothers, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

While talking about Michael B. Jordan and the challenges in directing such roles, Coogler compared his skills to those of Travis Hunter.

"Man it's interesting," Coogler said. "Bro I would make this sports analogy man. It's like Travis Hunter, right? It's like having a player going both ways. You know, he (Michael B. Jordan) never got the chance to rest."

"Once we would shoot him as one character, he would have to go back and then change clothes, change his mindset to then play the other character....I'm really proud of it. These are two of his most incredible performances man."

Hunter's two-way skills have been a topic of debate since his declaration for the 2025 NFL draft. Some experts and analysts believe it will be a hindrance to his longevity in the league. Others argue NFL teams should not pass up the opportunity to utilize the Colorado star's full potential.

Travis Hunter himself wants to play on both sides of the ball professionally. He has been adamant about this approach and continues to remain hopeful of being able to prove his worth as a two-way star in the league.

NFL analyst believes Travis Hunter might be a generational talent like NBA legend Michael Jordan

NFL analyst Mike Tannenbaum dubbed Hunter as the No.2 overall pick to the Cleveland Browns in his latest Mock Draft. He called the Colorado star a 'generational talent' and compared him to NBA legend and two-way athlete Michael Jordan.

Jordan was dominating both on offense and defense. This led to him winning six NBA championships throughout his playing career.

"I don't think you pass on somebody that has that sort of ceiling. Hey, we'll see what happens? Does Kirk Cousins become a Cleveland Browns after the draft? We'll see. But I think the ceiling's too high and too compelling."

"You remember the 1984 NBA draft. You don't want to pass on Michael Jordan when you take Sam Bowie, and I think Travis Hunter has the chance to be a great player."

The top three teams in the draft have a requirement in the quarterback position. But we might potentially see one of them pick Hunter in the first round before focusing on improving their quarterback room later on in the draft.

