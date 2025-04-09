Travis Hunter will be one of the biggest stars of the 2025 NFL draft, but Tyler Warren is also one of the best available players. The Penn State tight end is widely considered the best player of the class in the position, and he's a sure-fire first-round pick, likely to go in the top half.

A 4.75 40-yard dash wasn't the most impressive number for a player of his quality. However, it does not change his status as a security blanket for any quarterback in the middle of the field. Warren has secure hands and excels at contested catches, two traits that you always expect from your tight ends.

After ESPN's Mel Kiper released his most recent mock draft on Tuesday, Dan Orlovsky and Ryan Clark were among a few network analysts who discussed the mock draft. With Warren going to the Chicago Bears at No. 10, Orlovsky was ecstatic about the pick.

"He's my second favorite player in the draft outside of Travis Hunter. He's so similar to Trey McBride for me. I think his yards after the catch are so important," Orlovsky said on 'NFL Live'.

"I think he owns the middle of the field. He's a little bit different to [Colston] Loveland, because they didn't utilize him in a ton of 1-v-1 situations; he makes some ridiculous, jaw-dropping catches. The way that he can handle so much in between the hashes... Tyler Warren, I think, is a 'can't miss' when it comes to that position," he added.

Dan Orlovsky approves Mel Kiper's mock of Tyler Warren to Chicago Bears at No. 10

The popular draft analyst made his famous two-round mock draft, and had the tight end complementing Chicago's offense after a slew of offensive line moves during free agency.

"Landing Warren would give the second-year quarterback another reliable target. New Bears coach Ben Johnson could line up Warren anywhere, get him the ball and let him roll to first downs after the catch. The versatile tight end had 1,233 receiving yards last season, and 700 of them came once the ball was in his hands," Kiper wrote via ESPN.com.

Kiper also had the Bears taking TreVeyon Henderson in the second round, further improving the offense for new head coach Ben Johnson.

Where did Travis Hunter land in Mel Kiper's two-round mock draft?

Travis Hunter was the No. 2 overall pick, landing with the Cleveland Browns. Kiper had Cam Ward going to the Tennessee Titans at No. 1 and Hunter going right after.

He mentioned how difficult it was to decide between Hunter and Abdul Carter, but his versatility as a cornerback and wide receiver could help the Browns in many different ways.

