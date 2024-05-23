"It's not much different from what we ask our football players to do"- Nick Saban compares Saban Center's vision with his CFB philosophy

Nick Saban shared his vision for the Saban Center, which is a transformative educational facility in Tuscaloosa. The facility aims to integrate STEM and the arts, enhancing educational opportunities for beneficiaries.

The former Crimson Tide boss was present at the Saban Center site, where he spoke about his vision and how he perceives his latest endeavor in the field of philanthropy.

"You know, this project I think is something that maybe one of the most significant things that we've ever been involved in since we came to Tuscaloosa 16 years ago," Saban said.

Saban compared the center's mission to his football philosophy which comprised of preparation and lifelong learning.

"Really, it's not that much different than what we ask our football players to do," he explained.

“We challenge them to confront issue, prepare them for issues that are going to confront them even though it's on the playing field and those that are most prepared are those that have the best chances to be successful.”

Nick Saban has always been passionate about making a difference to society. At 72, he aims to continue impacting lives through the Saban Center.

Miss Terry and Nick Saban launch Saban Center

The former Alabama Crimson Tide coach and his wife Miss Terry have launched a groundbreaking initiative in Tuscaloosa called Saban Center. A key milestone for the establishment is its major partnership with the Westervelt Company, a $100 million commitment to innovation and sustainability in Alabama.

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox highlighted the importance of this initiative, stating:

“24% of all new jobs created are in the STEM field, and what the Saban Center does is it ties in the K-12 curriculum directly into what you experience at the Saban Center itself.”

Set to break ground in April 2025, the Saban Center will be located at the former Tuscaloosa News site.

"This is going to change the lives of so many children not only in Tuscaloosa, not only in West Alabama but the state of Alabama and the Southeast," said Katie King, Director of Nicks Kids. "It's truly going to give children opportunities and choices."

Since they arrived in 2007, the Sabans have been committed to giving back to the community. The Saban Center is a bold step towards enhancing educational opportunities in Tuscaloosa and beyond.

