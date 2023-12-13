Nebraska Cornhuskers' head coach, Matt Rhule, recently took the time to praise the team's fanbase during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show." Rhule expressed his amazement at the unparalleled passion exhibited by Nebraska's fans, emphasizing the extraordinary dedication they show from pre-game warm-ups to the final whistle.

"It's outrageous. I've never been somewhere where the people are in the stands to watch warm-ups," Rhule stated.

This fervor is a testament to the deeply rooted connection between the team and its supporters. The Cornhuskers' stadium fills up 45 minutes before the game, not merely for the spectacle of the match but to witness every step of the team's preparation.

The stadium is full 45 minutes before the game''cause they want us. They appreciate their cornhuskers so much. They wanna watch all the players warm up, and they stay till the end."

Rhule's admiration extends to the fans' unwavering commitment, staying till the end, regardless of the game's outcome. Despite facing challenges in the form of losses in the final stretch of the season, Rhule remains optimistic about the future, citing a great young team that will become a formidable force in college football in the coming years.

"We lost the last four all by a field goal in overtime. We got a great young team. We'll be a team, I believe, in the coming years that everyone in college football's gonna have to deal with. And, uh, I think it's great what's happening with the Big 10. You know, we're a national brand now.

Nebraska's growing national presence and challenges ahead

Rhule also touched upon the broader landscape of Nebraska football, describing it as a "mini-NFL", due to its extensive reach in the Big Ten:

"We're like, you know, we're like a mini-NFL. I mean, we're going from Oregon and Washington, USC to Penn State Rutgers, and then here we are in the middle of the country, just kind of sneaky quiet with an amazing fan base, elite facilities. We can, we could fly wherever we want to recruit. Um, I think we'll be pretty good"

The team's schedule includes matchups with prominent programs from coast to coast, further solidifying the Cornhuskers as a national brand. The coach recognizes the importance of this exposure and believes it positions Nebraska to be a force to be reckoned with in the college football landscape.

However, as the program gains national attention, challenges emerge. Rhule highlighted the competitive nature of the Big Ten and expressed confidence that the Cornhuskers would rise to the occasion. With elite facilities and the ability to recruit nationally, the Cornhuskers aim to establish themselves as a perennial contender.

