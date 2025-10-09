"It sucks": Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk opens up on biggest learning at Colorado after stellar NFL career

Pro Ball Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk joined coach Deion Sanders' Colorado staff overhaul in February. Faulk replaced running backs coach Gary Harrell, who served in the position for two seasons before taking the same job with the Wyoming Cowboys.
During an interview with Romi Bean on Wednesday, Faulk detailed the most satisfying and hardest aspects of being a coach in college football after his extensive NFL career (10:45).
"I think the most rewarding aspect is the kids, coaching them and gaining their confidence and then them believing in me," Marshall Faulk said. "Understanding that I'm here to help them, because I remember being that kid. Walking into the locker room and some strange man giving me advice, saying he's gonna change my life.
"Those relationships that I made, they still exist and it's funny that we're here in Colorado and the guy who helped me (Sean Payton), who helped me while I was in college, is now in Denver and we're here at the same time. The other aspect is learning to deal with losing. I forgot about losing. I only remember how fun the game was when you won. And now you get back into it, it sucks."
Marshall Faulk reveals why he chose Colorado
The Colorado Buffaloes' running backs coaching job is Marshall Faulk's first coaching job after his stellar NFL career. Faulk was in the same Pro Ball Hall of Fame class of 2011 as Deion Sanders and he was the third Pro Ball Hall of Famer to join Coach Prime's Buffs class alongside senior pass rush coordinator Warren Sapp.
During his Wednesday interview with Romi Bean, Faulk revealed why he agreed to join Sanders' Colorado staff overhaul.
"(Sanders) had me come up a couple of times, and then he was like, 'Hey, what do you think of this?' And I gave it some thought," Marshall Faulk said.
"The deciding factor was the fact that I played football, and I was I wasn't around my kids growing up young, and as they were getting older, I was like, 'I want to be there for them, so I'm not going to do anything that takes me away from them.'"
Marshall Faulk played in the NFL for 12 seasons and he ranks No. 12 in the all-time rushing yards category (12,279 yards), including making seven Pro Bowl teams and six All-Pro. He was named the NFL MVP in 2000, including winning Super Bowl XXXIV.
