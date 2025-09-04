"It took me back to my brother": Randy Moss breaks down while revealing emergency phone call from cancer-ridden Deion Sanders

NFL legend Randy Moss was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in 2023. In January this year, the former wideout said he was cancer-free after undergoing surgery.

On Thursday, the College Football Hall of Famer recalled his battle with cancer, including a conversation he had with Colorado coach Deion Sanders, who underwent bladder cancer treatment this offseason.

"He (Sanders) called me, and the first thing he said is, 'I need you'," Moss said on "Good Morning America" (3:30). "And when he said that, it took me back to my brother. And he said, 'Mossy, I'm struggling with this. I haven't left my bedroom for like four or five days.' And I just said, '(Coach) Prime, I know what you're going through,' because when I got home, I didn't want to leave my bedroom.

"Just leave my food by the door and I'll come back and get it later. But, one thing my wife told me is, 'Man, get on out here and let the family love you. They miss you.' And he (Sanders) did that. And right when he did that, he texted me back a couple days and told me 'Thank you.' That was more of a burden lifted up off my chest, because of what I've been going through over the last couple of years, that I could finally be there for somebody."

On July 28, Sanders confirmed that he missed Colorado's training camp to undergo cancer surgery. He also said he will return to the Buffs for his third year.

NFL legend Randy Moss to return to ESPN duties for 2025 season after battle with cancer

Former NFL wideout Randy Moss - Source: Getty

Randy Moss is set to return to the broadcast booth on Sunday for ESPN's "Sunday NFL Countdown." He temporarily stepped back from the role in 2024 during his battle with bile duct cancer.

Moss played two years of college football at Marshall. He went on to play 14 seasons in the NFL, where he earned six Pro Bowl honors.

Randy Moss, who retired in 2012, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018. He was indcuted into the College Football Hall of Fame in December 2024.

