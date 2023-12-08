“Its not fair to leave an SEC champion out” - Jason Kelce backs Alabama's selection while showing pity for FSU

The Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman, Jason Kelce, weighed in on the recent FSU omission by calling out the SEC team's inclusion as fair. The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Georgia Bulldogs in the championship game, and they deserved to be in the playoffs, as per Kelce.

"It's not fair in my mind to leave an SEC champion out. This is the problem with the playoff situation," Kelce said.

Despite a shaky start, the Tide settled into a groove following their Week 2 loss to the Texas Longhorns. Despite some close games in between, Alabama advanced to the championship game thanks to a 10-game winning streak. They earned their spot by defeating the then-number-one Bulldogs team.

However, Kelce disagrees with the decision to exclude FSU. He sympathized with the team, which went undefeated this year. According to the OL, the Seminoles happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time.

"No matter how many teams you have, there's going to be somebody that has a case for being in it. This year, there was a very high case for Florida State," Kelce added.

Florida State dominated the ACC with an 8-0 record and lifted the conference trophy with a 16-6 win over the Louisville Cardinals, making a perfect 13-0 score for the season. However, they lost their stars, QB Jordan Travis and TE Jaheim Bell, ahead of Week 11, but remained unbeaten.

The Seminoles will face Georgia for the Orange Bowl on Saturday (Dec. 30).

New Heights with Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce

The brothers, Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce run a football podcast called 'New Heights,' discussing the NFL and college football worlds. Both brothers are famous NFL players; Jason represents the Eagles, and Travis represents the Kansas City Chiefs.