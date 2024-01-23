Jim Harbaugh eyes rumored $90M switch to Chargers as Michigan HC heads to LA with family for second round of talks

The possibility of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh leaving for the NFL is becoming more and more of a reality with each passing day. After leading the Wolverines to a national championship, Harbaugh's coaching future has been a topic of debate. Will he remain in Ann Arbor? Or will he finally make his transition to coach in the professional leagues once again?

According to NFL analyst Cam Marino, Jim Harbaugh's chances of joining the NFL are higher than him remaining with the Michigan Wolverines. He recently tweeted about how sources allegedly state that Harbaugh is leaning toward securing a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers and is expected to have a second interview with them:

"Per source.. Jim Harbaugh is leaning towards becoming the next head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. Conversations have been fluid, but very positive for both sides. He is expected to bring family with him to his second meeting in LA, where things could certainly be finalized."

Harbaugh had been linked with a possible move to the Los Angeles Chargers ever since the team fired former coach Brandon Staley and GM Tom Telesco back in December. There have been rumors about the Chargers proposing a five-year contract worth $90 million, which brings his annual earnings to around $15 to $18 million.

Furthermore, the reason why Harbaugh may lean towards joining the LA Chargers is the fact that he spent the last two years of his playing career with them (1999-2000). Furthermore, the team has a lucrative roster along with franchise quarterback Justin Herbert. So the Chargers may prove to be the team that Jim Harbaugh could lead to a Super Bowl victory after narrowly missing it out during his stint with the 49ers.

Jim Harbaugh also has a second interview with Atlanta Falcons

Apart from the LA Chargers, the Falcons are the second team who are in the race to acquire Harbaugh from Ann Arbor. They are also reportedly in talks with former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and team owner Arthur Blank also had dinner with him last week.

Now sources claim that Harbaugh is also expected to have a scheduled second-round interview with the team. The Falcons tweeted on Jan. 17 that they had interviewed the Michigan head coach. It will be interesting to see what Harbaugh decides on in the coming days ahead.

