Jim Harbaugh's future with Michigan in jeopardy as contract extension talks come to a halt amid sign-stealing investigation

Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh has been leading the team since 2015. In the past two seasons, Harbaugh has led the program to two consecutive Big Ten conference titles. Over the years, he's built a reputation in the world of college football, which led to Michigan continuing to place its trust in Harbaugh.

But now, it looks like the bond between Jim Harbaugh and Michigan is clouded with a sense of doubt and uncertainty. After leading the team to the 2021 Big Ten title, Harbaugh signed a five-year $36.7 million contract in 2022. This meant that he would be with Michigan through the 2026 season.

There were recent rumors about how the Wolverines are looking to sign another extension with their coach after another conference title last year and a strong 8-0 record this year. But now, Wall Street Journal's Andrew Beaton and Rachel Bachman have reported that the program has ceased its talks for another negotiation with Jim Harbaugh.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Michigan Sign Stealing Football

According to their report, the new contract would have made the 59-year-old one of the highest-paid coaches in college football. But because of the ongoing NCAA investigation into the sign-stealing probe involving Harbaugh and the program, the Wolverines decided to retract from making any further commitments.

This new development puts Harbaugh's position as the head coach at risk. Earlier this month after Michigan's win over Minnesota, Jim Harbaugh was asked whether he would sign a new extension with the team. He replied by saying:

"Yeah, I mean like anybody. I've said it. You want to be somewhere where you're wanted. They like what you do and how you do it, and they tell you that. Your bosses tell you that, and then that gets reflected in a contract. The bottom line..any of us, right? We want to be somewhere they like how you do it and what you do".

Expand Tweet

Is Jim Harbaugh involved in the sign-stealing scandal?

The Wolverines program has been accused of sign-stealing from their future opponents. According to the allegations, scouts were hired to record sideline videos of other teams. This is a Level I violation of the NCAA rules.

On October 20, Michigan suspended a staff member named Connor Stalions after reports of his involvement came to light. When the initial allegations came out, Jim Harbaugh denied having knowledge about it or being a part of the scandal.

"I do not have any knowledge or information regarding the University of Michigan football program illegally stealing signals, nor have I directed staff members or others to participate in an off-campus scouting assignment.

Expand Tweet

As the investigation continues, the future of Harbaugh in the world of college football hangs in the balance. If found guilty, he may be suspended from coaching any NCAA team for a period of time.