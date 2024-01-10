Jim Harbaugh’s son James Harbaugh reveals 6 reasons why Michigan’s national championship title means so much

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is on the seventh cloud after the Wolverines decimated the Washington Huskies to clinch the national championship. This journey for Harbaugh began nine years ago when he left the NFL and came back to college football with a laser focus on revitalizing Michigan's football program.

Of course, it took some time given the circumstances. But despite facing controversies and challenges, including accusations of cheating and feuds with coaches, Harbaugh steered the Wolverines to a national championship. He did so with a perfect 15-0 record.

Reflecting on the season, Harbaugh expressed satisfaction, stating:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"It went - exactly how we wanted it to go to win every game."

The victory holds profound significance for Harbaugh's son, James Harbaugh too. He even joined the jubilation on the field at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

In an Instagram post featuring a confetti-filled celebratory photo, James Harbaugh revealed six reasons why this victory over the Washington Huskies is monumental:

“If we didn’t have trouble with that snap in 2015, if we stopped J.T. Barrett in 2016, if we didn’t go through low of 2017 to get so close in 2018 and '19 only to hit rock bottom in 2020… tonight wouldn’t mean as much as it does.

"Those who stay will be CHAMPIONS ‼️”

Like any other Wolverines fan, James Harbaugh too was every bit invested in the team’s ups and downs throughout the season. He extended his support on social media and stadiums any chance he got.

Also read: Jim Harbaugh’s son James Harbaugh pens heartfelt message ahead of national championship game - “We’ve waited SO long”

Jim Harbaugh insists Michigan was 'Innocent'

In the wake of an alleged sign-stealing investigation by the NCAA, Jim Harbaugh, at the helm of Michigan, led the Wolverines to a national championship. Despite the cloud of scrutiny hanging over them due to alleged in-person scouting of opponents, Michigan's performance remained unscathed.

In his post-match conference, Harbaugh asserted Michigan’s innocence, stating:

"The off-the-field issues, we're innocent, and we stood strong and tall because we knew we were innocent. And I'd like to point that out. These guys are innocent."

The national title has brought in a new era at the Wolverines, but whether Harbaugh will be a part of it in the near future is a question still unanswered. The Michigan coach is in heavy demand for a coaching role in the NFL and the rumors are that he might just make the switch.

Also read: Latest on Jim Harbaugh to the NFL: One team out in the cold as Michigan HC bides his time