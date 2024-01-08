Jim Harbaugh's son, James Harbaugh, took a leaf out of his sister Grace’s playbook before the national championship game. James took to Instagram to show his excitement for the big day. And he did so by sharing a message of excitement about the game, along with a snap of his Michigan merchandise.

The Michigan Wolverines will be up against the Washington Huskies to try and win their first national title in the modern era. Head coach Jim Harbaugh's daughter Grace showed up on Instagram to show support for the team. And her brother James also made his presence felt through a somewhat similar Instagram story.

“National Championship tomorrow…..r u kidding??” James said in his story.

He posted a picture of a cream-colored Michigan cap in his hand. The cap also had a Rose Bowl logo on it, indicating the Wolverines' triumph in that arena last week.

Grace uploaded her picture with the Michigan merchandise of her own. She wore a black top with blue denim jeans and a Michigan-themed jacket. So it looks like the whole family is ready for the big day in Houston.

Jim Harbaugh's Michigan is in a tryst with destiny

Coach Harbaugh has led the team to the point where a national championship is only one step away. And he's done it in a season that's been riddled with distractions both on and off the field.

The Michigan Football Program was embroiled in a sign-stealing controversy that resulted in one of Wolverine's staff members losing his job. It also resulted in the head coach being suspended for the last three regular-season games. But the team stuck together and produced almost a flawless season of football.

The Wolverines finished the regular season with a perfect 12-0 record and then went on to blow out the Iowa Hawkeyes 36-0 in the Big Ten Championship game.

They also overcame a tough challenge from Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide at the Rose Bowl to book a ticket to Houston. Can Harbaugh be the head coach that brings their first national title since 1997?

