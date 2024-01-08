What are the chances of a Harbaugh brothers reunion in the NFL? Exploring the potential destinations and scenarios for Jim Harbaugh

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh will be leading the Wolverines to a national championship contention on Jan. 8. Ever since becoming the head coach of the program back in 2015, this will be Harbaugh's first national championship appearance after leading the team to three consecutive Big Ten championships following his Big Ten championship win this year.

But while fans gear up for Michigan's final test to be crowned national champions, the future of Jim Harbaugh with the team is still clouded with mystery. Following the rumors that the Michigan coach will leave the NFL, there were also talks that he received a 10-year $125 million extension from the Wolverines which also denied him any chances to take up an NFL job until the end of the 2024 season.

After Harbaugh decided to remain quiet when questioned about his future plans, rumors about his chances of joining his brother and Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh back in the NFL have been picking up pace.

Harbaugh's interest in the NFL is well-known, having interviewed for the Vikings job two years ago and with the Denver Broncos last year. Now, it has been reported that he has also retained his agent Don Yee who has high-profile clients such as Tom Brady and Sean Payton.

The Los Angeles Chargers are one of the teams who have been reported to have a keen interest in recruiting Jim Harbaugh as their next head coach. The team fired head coach Brandon Staley last month and Harbaugh has been on their radar ever since.

Another possible move for Jim Harbaugh would be joining the Las Vegas Raiders. The team fired Josh McDaniels in October, after which Antonio Pierce has been acting as the interim head coach. So far, he has impressed the administration following his Christmas day win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

While Pierce is expected to give an interview to be the next head coach, owner Mark Davis wants a big name to lead the Raiders on the field. Certainly, Harbaugh could fit the bill with his resume.

John Harbaugh to attend brother Jim Harbaugh's national championship game against Washington

Amid all the rumors about Jim's coaching future, John Harbaugh will be present at NRG Stadium on Monday to witness his brother's team take on the Washington Huskies for the natty.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, John along with several other members of the Ravens organization will travel to Houston for the 2023 CFP championship game. The list includes former Michigan and current Baltimore defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald, GM Eric DeCosta, and executive VP of player personnel Ozzie Newsome.

It will be interesting to see if Jim Harbaugh can win his first CFP championship with Michigan, and what his decision will be regarding his coaching career. Things are expected to become clearer in the coming days ahead.

