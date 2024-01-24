Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh's son, James Harbaugh, has been active on social media in recent weeks, particularly after the Wolverines won the national championship.

He has now created a meme by sharing a post by an Instagram user (@dannyphantomenace) and rebranding it for college football. There's quite some time left for the 2024 college football season, but it looks like James can't wait for it to start.

The post that James put on his story had the following text:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"The football should randomly explode."

Harbaugh's son added another line at the top, taking a sly dig at NCAA rules. He wrote:

"New NCAA rule coming in 2024."

Screenshot via Instagram

Surely, Harbaugh would see the fun side of this post from his son, given his experience with the NCAA in the 2023 college football season.

From the alleged sign-stealing allegations featuring former staffer Connor Stalions, two three-game bans by Michigan football and the Big Ten over alleged NCAA infractions and the drought-ending national championship, the Michigan coach has had a wild ride.

Also read: Jim Harbaugh’s son James cheers for uncle John Harbaugh's crew as Baltimore thrash Houston 34-10 - "LETS GO RAVENS”

James Harbaugh gives a shoutout to grandad Jack Harbaugh

In a season marked by success for the Harbaugh family, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh's son, James Harbaugh, gave a shoutout to his grandfather, Jack Harbaugh.

While Jim Harbaugh led the Michigan Wolverines to their first national title since 1997, his brother, John Harbaugh, is ready to guide the Baltimore Ravens to the Super Bowl.

Following the Ravens' 34-10 victory over the Houston Texans led by quarterback Lamar Jackson in the NFL divisional playoff round on Saturday, Jack Harbaugh fired up the team with a simple yet powerful question in the locker room.

James Harbaugh shared the moment on his Instagram story, echoing the roar of the entire locker room:

"Who has it better than us?" Jack asked.

"Nobody," yelled the entire locker room in unison.

Screenshot via Instagram

Here's the original post by the Ravens' official account:

Being an assistant on the Michigan coaching staff, Jack Harbaugh played a crucial role in Michigan's road to the national championship in the 2023 season.

Also read: Jim Harbaugh’s son James Harbaugh reveals 6 reasons why Michigan’s national championship title means so much