Jim Harbaugh’s son James cheers for uncle John Harbaugh's crew as Baltimore thrash Houston 34-10 - "LETS GO RAVENS”

As the Baltimore Ravens clinched their spot in the AFC title game with a dominant 34-10 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday, one of their biggest fans was watching from afar. James Harbaugh, the son of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, took to social media to express his joy and admiration for Uncle John Harbaugh's Ravens.

James posted a video on his Instagram story with a spirited cheer for the Ravens.

"LETS GO RAVENS!!!"

Adding a touch of humor, he also highlighted

“HARBAUGHS 3-0 IN PLAYOFFS SO FAR🤣”

James Harbaugh’s playoff reference is not only about the NFL. His father, Jim Harbaugh, led Michigan to a historic college football playoff run. Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines defeated Nick Saban’s Alabama in the Rose Bowl and then beat the No. 2 Washington Huskies in the CFP championship game to secure Michigan’s first national title since 1997.

The third playoff win mentioned was a nod to Ravens’ win over the Texans, coached by his uncle John Harbaugh, as another playoff victory for the family.

James Harbaugh lists reasons why Michigan's natty means so much

Michigan's National Championship win was more than just a triumph for coach Jim Harbaugh; it was a culmination of a nine-year journey marked by ups and downs, resilience, and dedication to revitalizing the Wolverines' football program.

Despite controversies and challenges, including accusations and feuds, Harbaugh guided Michigan to a perfect 15-0 record, securing the national title. Reflecting on the season, he expressed his satisfaction, stating,

"It went - exactly how we wanted it to go to win every game."

For James Harbaugh, the victory held deep personal significance. Joining the celebration on the field, he highlighted reasons in an Instagram post, emphasizing the team's journey. He captioned his IG post,

“If we didn’t have trouble with that snap in 2015, if we stopped J.T. Barrett in 2016, if we didn’t go through low of 2017 to get so close in 2018 and '19 only to hit rock bottom in 2020… tonight wouldn’t mean as much as it does."

"Those who stay will be CHAMPIONS ‼️”

As a passionate Wolverines fan, James Harbaugh's journey mirrored the team's. He remained invested and supportive, capturing the essence of Michigan's hard-fought success.

