Photos: $35 million worth Jim Harbaugh and wife Sarah celebrate Michigan’s natty, Rose Bowl wins with little fan suffering from rare form of cancer

Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh is continuing to celebrate his first national championship title with the team in a heartwarming fashion. He was successful in leading the Wolverines to a three-peat in the Big Ten championship and emerged as undefeated national champions for the 2023 season.

Now, Jim Harbaugh and his wife Sarah are continuing to win the hearts of CFB fans with a special gesture towards a young fan fighting a rare form of cancer.

A tweet posted by Todd J. Anson shared multiple snaps of the Michigan coach and his wife spending time with Knox, a young Neuroblastoma cancer patient. They also handed over the Rose Bowl game ball which was used to play against Alabama to Knox after it was announced that they had dedicated the game to the young fan:

"Jim & Sarah popped in Sunday unexpectedly to deliver our little Neuroblastoma cancer patient, Grandson Knox, the Rose Bowl Game Ball in our victory over Bama after Jim & JJ dedicated to him. We also celebrated the National Championship win! We are deeply grateful."

Despite all the allegations and scandals surrounding Michigan in 2023, Harbaugh was successful in leading the Wolverines to a dominant performance on the field. After clinching the Big Ten championship, the team faced Nick Saban's Alabama at the Rose Bowl semifinal game.

After a nail-biting high-octane battle on the gridiron. The Wolverines emerged victorious with a 27-20 final score and an overtime touchdown by Blake Corum. Jim Harbaugh then went on to defeat Washington in the championship final to fulfill his dream of winning a natty.

Will Jim Harbaugh remain in Ann Arbor?

While there have been reports of Harbaugh engaging in contract extension talks with the Wolverines, he has also been interviewing for various head coaching openings in the NFL as well.

After being announced that Harbaugh had interviewed with the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday, the Atlanta Falcons also released a tweet stating that they have interviewed the Michigan coach to possibly join them next season as their head coach.

While Michigan figures out a possible extension with Harbaugh, his future is still clouded with mystery. Will he return to Ann Arbor for another season? Or will he now focus on the bigger goal of winning a Super Bowl in the NFL?

