John Mateer availability update: Massive news for Brent Venables as Oklahoma takes on Arch Manning's Texas for Red River rivalry 

John Mateer is set to be available for Oklahoma's crunch clash against Texas (3-2) in Week 7 of the 2025 season on Saturday. Mateer underwent surgery on his throwing right hand 19 days ago, but is on course to return to action to face Arch Manning and the Longhorns. The No. 6 Sooners (5-0) had listed Mateer as questionable on Wednesday. The OU QB was then upgraded to probable on Thursday and Friday. Just a few hours before the Red River rivalry game, it was reported that Mateer was suiting up for the Week 7 contest.It's still unclear if Mateer will start against Texas. However, Oklahoma coach Brent Venables will be glad to have his star quarterback available for selection in such an important game.When did Oklahoma QB John Mateer get injured?NCAA Football: Oklahoma Sooners QB John Mateer - Source: ImagnJohn Mateer injured his right hand in the first quarter of Oklahoma's 24-17 win over Auburn on Sept. 20. However, Mateer played the rest of the game and threw for 271 yards with one touchdown. Mateer missed OU's Week 6 game against Kent State. In his absence, Michael Hawkins Jr. led the Sooners' offense. In four games this season, Mateer has completed 95 of 141 passes for six touchdowns and three interceptions. He has also rushed for 190 yards and five touchdowns on 43 carries.The Texas vs. Oklahoma Red River rivalry clash will be broadcast live on ABC. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas.