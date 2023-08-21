Jonathan Echols injury update: What happened to the Tennessee TE commit?

Jonathan Echols, a top prospect in the 2024 class and University of Tennessee commitment, took a shot to the ribs by fellow Vols linebacker commit Edwin Spillman on Saturday. The incident occurred during a competitive game, highlighting the heated rivalry that these future teammates are already developing.

Echols, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound defensive end and tight end at IMG Academy, is set on playing offense for the Volunteers and has expressed his desire to play tight end at the next level. Echols chose Tennessee due to its unique culture and promising offensive system, which he found to be a great fit.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Echols's commitment is part of Coach Josh Heupel's successful 2023 class, currently ranked 15th in ESPN's latest team rankings and boasting four ESPN 300 prospects.

What happened to Jonathan Echols?

Jonathan Echols

Echols said he had evident indications of distress, complaining of a searing ache in his rib cage. Concerns grew when he began "spitting up blood" after the game, which alarmed the coaching staff and teammates.

Echols was sent to the hospital for X-rays immediately following the game to determine the extent of the damage.

The X-ray findings are anxiously awaited, as they will offer a clearer picture of the severity of the injury and its impact on Echols' availability for the forthcoming season.

Tennessee fans and the coaching staff are probably holding their breath, praying for the talented tight end's full recovery.

Jonathan Echols' reaction to joining Tennessee

Jonathan Echols is still dedicated to Josh Heupel and the University of Tennessee despite the setback. On July 4, 2022, while being coached by Alex Golesh, who was at the time the offensive coordinator and tight ends coach, he made his initial commitment to the Volunteers.

Expand Tweet

The four-star commit added after his recruitment:

"It's really both of them, kind of about the same, but I really want to play tight end at the next level. Everything about Tennessee is just different. My (unofficial) visit was great. They have great people, great coaches. And they have a great offense. So, just being able to be in that offense, great culture."

Jonathan Echols' injury may be a temporary setback, but his commitment to the Volunteers remains unwavering as he looks forward to making his mark.

More:

$40 million snub for two Pac-12 schools in the recent ACC expansion board meeting amid rumors of conference's dissolution: Reports

“Oklahoma is a sleeping problem”: CFB Analyst reveals why he thinks the Sooners are underrated and poised to dominate the Big 12