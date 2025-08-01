"JuJu Lewis has a cannon": CFB fans mesmerized by Colorado QB's insane deep pass at first fall camp practice 

Julian Lewis joined the Colorado Buffaloes as a part of the recruiting class of 2024. Following Shedeur Sanders' departure from the NFL in this year's draft, he is currently competing for the starting quarterback job alongside Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter. Amid the team's offseason practice, a clip of Lewis has gone viral on social media. In a video from the team's recent training session, fans can see the former five-star recruit show off his arm talent and accuracy. Lewis made a deep pass from down the field that connected with the receiver on the other end. Fans expressed their awe and heaped praise on the freshman quarterback for his deep pass at first fall camp practice. &quot;JuJu (Lewis) has a cannon!!&quot; one fan commented.&quot;JUJU will make this a hard decision Week 1,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Damn dat was a perfectly placed ball,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Love all the zone we're seeing,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Idk man, I think Juju throws a better ball than Salter. Salter does have the rushing threat and exp. though. Good problem to have with 2 great QBs,&quot; a fan added.&quot;Juju is exceptional. Definitely has a NFL path,&quot; one fan commented.Last season, Deion Sanders' team finished with a 9-4 record and a bowl appearance with his son, Shedeur Sanders, as the starting quarterback. In two seasons, the father-son duo helped the program to national relevance following a 1-11 record in 2022. At the Big 12 Media Days, &quot;Coach Prime&quot; opened up about the ongoing starting quarterback battle on the team. According to him, there is no clear-cut winner yet, and he will decide the start of the 2025 season. JuJu Lewis shares true feelings about Kaidon Salter's arrival Both JuJu Lewis and Kaidon Salter were present at the Big 12 Media Days last month. During an interview with DNVR Buffs, the former five-star recruit opened up about Salter and how he did not expect the Buffs to land someone like him in the portal. &quot;Coach Prime always kept it 100,&quot; Lewis said. &quot;My dad definitely respected that, so did I. I definitely expected them to bring someone else in, we lost a couple guys. But I didn't expect them to bring someone like Kaidon Salter to come and compete with me. &quot;It's a blessing coming with this opportunity .... If you want a pro type coaching staff this is the place to be. Y'all wanna be coached by the best, try to compete for a Big 12 championship y'all, c'mon,&quot; he added. The Buffs kick off Year 3 under &quot;Coach Prime&quot; with a Week 1 showdown against Georgia Tech scheduled to be played on Aug. 29 at Folsom Field.