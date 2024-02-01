Julian Sayin rejoices as Ohio State QB signs NIL deal with $3 billion worth Panini America

Ohio State commit, five-star quarterback Julian Sayin, who joined the Buckeyes from the Alabama Crimson Tide, signed a multi-year deal with Panini America, joining student-athletes like Texas Longhorns' Arch Manning and Nebraska Cornhuskers commit Dylan Raiola.

After the announcement, Sayin said (h/t Sports Illustrated):

“You always dream of getting your first trading card, I’m excited and proud to be partnering with Panini for my exclusive autograph trading cards.”

Jason Howarth, the senior vice president of Panini, spoke about the partnership between his company and Sayin in a statement. Panini America is valued at over $3 billion.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with Julian – he is a special player and we look forward to following his collegiate career and beyond,” Jason Howarth said in a statement. “We are excited to share his Panini products, especially with Buckeyes fans.”

Julian Sayin has a NIL valuation of $765,000, which ranks him at No. 51 on the On3 NIL 100 list.

How Julian Sayin became a Buckeye

Julian Sayin was a major coup for the Alabama Crimson Tide as the class of 2024 No. 3 prospect, according to ESPN, and he even took part in practice sessions with the team before they faced off against the Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl.

Legendary Bama coach Nick Saban was effusive in his praise for the talented quarterback last month before he announced his retirement.

“Julian is an outstanding player,” Saban said last month via On3. “The ball comes out of his hand really nice. He’s accurate, he’s smart. He’s had a great high school career, and he’s been one of the best players, most productive players in the country on a very consistent basis. We like him a lot."

After Saban's retirement, Sayin entered the transfer portal and considered his options. He finally joined the Ohio State Buckeyes, where former Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien landed.

"Incredibly excited to join the team here at Ohio State," Sayin told ESPN upon joining Ohio State. "I held this program in high regard throughout my entire recruiting process and am looking forward to learning from some of the most talented players and coaches in college football and contributing to our team's success."

With the Ohio State Buckeyes one of the elite sides in college football, Julian Sayin could be moving up the NIL 100 list before long.