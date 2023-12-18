Justin Jefferson reminisces his LSU days as Viking WR rocks “BAYOU TRIO” sweatshirt ft. Joe Burrow and Ja’ Marr Chase

Star wide receiver Justin Jefferson sported a "Bayou Trio" hoodie before the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Minnesota Vikings 27-24 on Saturday. The sweatshirt had pictures of himself, Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase.

The hoodie was a nod to his college days, celebrating the success of 2019 national champion LSU's standout offensive players, who are now shining in the NFL.

Jefferson, who was the Offensive Player of the Year last season, plays for the Vikings. Quarterback Joe Burrow (wrist ligament), who is out for the season, and wide receiver Chase led the Cincinnati Bengals to a Super Bowl.

Both Chase and Jefferson put in solid performances. Jefferson had seven catches for 84 yards, while Chase had four for 64.

Justin Jefferson's journey as a low three-star prospect

Justin Jefferson

Jefferson, the younger brother of former LSU quarterback Jordan Jefferson, was a low, three-star prospect when he committed to the Tigers.

At LSU, he had a record-setting junior year before declaring for the NFL draft.

He was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the 2020 draft, following a trade involving Stefon Diggs.

Jefferson quickly became a standout receiver, setting records and earning multiple Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in his first three seasons.

Joe Burrow from Heisman to Super Bowl LVI

Joe Burrow

At LSU, Burrow won the Heisman Trophy and led the team to the 2019 national championship. The Cincinnati Bengals picked him No. 1 in the 2020 NFL draft.

Burrow’s rookie season was cut short due to injury, but he made a strong comeback the following year, leading the Bengals to Super Bowl LVI.

Ja’Marr Chase: LSU star to NFL Pro Bowl

Ja'Marr Chase

As a sophomore at LSU in 2019, Chase won both the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's best receiver and the national championship. He set a Southeastern Conference record with 20 receiving touchdowns and was a unanimous All-American.

Chase skipped the 2020 season to get ready for the NFL. The Bengals drafted him with the fifth pick in 2021. He joined his college quarterback Joe Burrow again.

In his rookie season, Chase set records for single-season and single-game receiving yards by a rookie. He was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and selected for the Pro Bowl.

