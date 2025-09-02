"Kalen DeBoer is going to be fired": CFB insider dishes on Alabama HC's future despite $70,000,000 buyout after embarrassing loss to FSU

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer has come under fire after his No. 8 Tide suffered a 31-17 loss to Florida State in their opening game of the 2025 season on Saturday. However, On3 analyst Andy Staples has made a bold statement on DeBoer's future if he fails to turn things around at Alabama. Alabama hired DeBoer in January 2024, but his buyout is set at approximately $70 million if he gets fired in his second season. On Monday, Staples explained why DeBoer cannot afford to lose a few more games against teams when The Tide are favorites. “If you have 3 more losses like that this year, he’s going to be fired,” Staples said on the &quot;Andy &amp; Ari&quot; show. “I don’t care how big the buyout is. It’s Alabama. You can’t go 8-4.”DeBoer replaced the legendary Nick Saban, who won six national titles at Alabama. DeBoer led Alabama to a 9-4 record in his first year. However, he has lost three of his last four games. Kalen DeBoer is still confident of delivering success at Alabama despite season-opening defeat to FSUNCAA Football: Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer - Source: ImagnAfter Alabama's defeat to FSU on Saturday, Kalen DeBoer said he is still confident that the Tide can have a successful season.“I choose to believe we've got a good football team,&quot; DeBoer said. &quot;But we can't play on our heels. We're not going to be what we think we can be, what we want to be, if that's the case. And that falls on everyone. I don't just point the finger at the players.&quot;Alabama will host the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on Saturday. DeBoer will aim to get his first win of the season in Week 2, and he will be under some pressure if the Tide continue to struggle on offense and defense. Also Read: WATCH: Viral video of Jeremiah Smith furious at Julian Sayin for major blunder during Ohio State vs. Texas showdownAlso Read: &quot;Nastiest thing ever heard&quot;: Arch Manning-LeBron James comparison from Steve Sarkisian has CFB fans roasting Texas HCAlso Read: Top 10 Arch Manning memes as Texas QB gets brutally trolled for first incomplete pass vs Ohio State