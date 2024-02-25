Kalen DeBoer’s daughter Alexis DeBoer backs Washington softball HC Heather Tarr for 800th career win via latest IG post

While Kalen Deboer is settling into his new role with the Alabama football program, his daughter, Alexis DeBoer, showed her support for the head coach of the Washington Huskies softball program.

Alexis took to Instagram and congratulated Tarr on her 800th career win as a coach at the college level. The Huskies head coach has been at the helm of the program for almost two decades and has won several titles with the team. DeBoer is already a fan, even before joining Tarr’s girls after graduating high school in a few months.

Alexis DeBoer's Instagram story celebrating Coach Tarr.

The post that Alexis re-shared was originally shared by UW Softball on Instagram. In the post, they commemorated Tarr’s 800th career win as a coach with a short message.

“Best of the Best. Congrats on career win No. 800 Coach Tarr,” the caption of the post read.

The Huskies helped their head coach reach the milestone with a lopsided victory over Yale to cap off their road trip to Florida. The No.4 ranked team triumphed 8-0 at USF Softball Stadium on Saturday, improving to 9-1 down south.

The Huskies now have a 21-2 overall record as they seek their first national title under Coach Tarr since 2009.

Kalen DeBoer’s daughter, Alexis DeBoer, will join the Huskies softball team soon

Alexis DeBoer is still a high school player and has yet to make her college softball debut. While her father, Kalen DeBoer, has left the Huskies football program to take up the opportunity to become Nick Saban's successor with the Crimson Tide, she has remained steadfast on the decision she took in November 2023.

She will be joining Coach Heather Tarr’s side in Seattle after graduating from Bellevue High School at the end of this term.

