The Alabama Crimson Tide is inching closer to new beginnings with head coach Kalen DeBoer. Following Nick Saban's retirement earlier this year, the former Washington HC took over in Tuscaloosa and has a lot of expectations riding on his shoulders to continue Saban's 17-year legacy.

DeBoer has an impressive track record, leading the Huskies to a Pac-12 championship and a national championship game against Michigan last season.

Thus, fans are holding onto the hope that Kalen DeBoer can lead the Crimson Tide to a similar fate in his debut campaign in Tuscaloosa. During a recent appearance on the "Tide 100.9" podcast, the 49-year-old opened up about his expectations from his QB room. DeBoer said that he wants his quarterbacks to exude confidence on the field and wants them to play without any nervousness.

"I don't want them playing conservative. I don't want them playing scared or nervous. Cut it loose, when you go through your progression, if a guy's open, Let it rip", DeBoer said.

Kalen DeBoer further went on to talk about emphasizing the short passing game this season while stressing on his quarterbacks to be more efficient. He further said that he advises his QB room to find more completions on the field and seize every opportunity possible to make a complete pass:

"The thing you'll hear me talk to the quarterbacks about, just constantly reminding them of is completions, completions, completions. And just letting all these other guys work for you. A checkdown to the running back at some point, that's OK."

"A lot of the routes have the opportunity to take an alert throw or some kind of shot down the field. We just try to preach to our quarterbacks though, find a good way to get a completion."

Kalen DeBoer heaps praise on QB Jalen Milroe

Last season, Jalen Milroe had a breakout campaign under Nick Saban, recording 2,834 passing yards and 23 touchdowns while leading the team to an SEC championship and a playoff berth. Kalen DeBoer said in the podcast that even though they have several reliable QBs, Jalen Milroe continues to be the main headline in that department.

"We have some great ones in the room. Jalen certainly has been headlining that room and done a great job there."

Despite this, the Alabama HC still wants competition to be maintained in the QB room regardless of the depth chart for the upcoming season. If he wants to experiment, then DeBoer has another option in the form of former five-star recruit Ty Simpson.

DeBoer will kick off his debut in Tuscaloosa on Aug. 31 at the Bryant-Denny Stadium against Western Kentucky.

