Kenny Dillingham Pac-12 Media Day 2023: Complete schedule, list of players (Arizona State), expected questions, TV channels and more

First-year coach Kenny Dillingham will be attending the 2023 Pac-12 Media Day. This will be his first season as a head coach, as he was the offensive coordinator for a different Pac-12 team, Oregon, last season.

It will be interesting to see how Dillingham does during the 2023 Pac-12 Media Day. Apart from him, tight end Jalin Conyers and defensive back Jordan Clark will be attending on behalf of the Sun Devils.

They're scheduled to be appearing at 2:10 p.m. PT, and it will be airing on the Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Now, Pac-12.com and Pac-12 Insider.

What questions should we expect to hear during Kenny Dillingham's Pac-12 Media Day session?

One of the biggest questions for Kenny Dillingham in the 2023 Pac-12 Media Day is going to be about expectations for the program in his first season.

The Arizona State program is going through a lot of roster turnover, as Dillingham added a pair of quarterbacks (Jacob Conover and Drew Pyne) into the program. He added Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year running back Cameron Skattebo to bring another weapon to the offense.

Dillingham is a young coach and has to understand that there will be a bit of a learning curve as a head coach. The defense struggled last year, ranking 107th in the nation in points per game given up. Establishing the expectations for the team during the 2023 Pac-12 Media Day could go a long way.

Another question will be the starting quarterback. We mentioned the two new quarterbacks in camp, but they also have part-time starter Trenton Bourguet and signee Jaden Rashada for the future.

With the quarterbacks all competing for one starting spot, it will be interesting to get an answer to that.

What is a realistic expectation for the Arizona State program?

This team struggled last season, as they ended on a four-game losing streak to finish with a 3-9 (2-7) record. However, with a brand-new coach focused on the offensive side of the football, this could be a fresh start.

“I hope I do such a good job that people, that businesses flock to pay our players.” Kenny Dillingham with a fascinating perspective on NIL and its importance in recruiting.“I hope I do such a good job that people, that businesses flock to pay our players.” pic.twitter.com/8prgMrRM4u

College football typically takes a few years for a coach to build the program the way they want it to be. That means expectations for the Arizona State Sun Devils should be kept quite low.

This program does have talent, but getting to .500 for the season should be a reasonable expectation for the team to do in Kenny Dillingham's first season.

