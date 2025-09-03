  • home icon
  Kenny Dillingham trains ASU players with loud cowbells at practice as Sun Devils take on Mississippi State in Week 2

Kenny Dillingham trains ASU players with loud cowbells at practice as Sun Devils take on Mississippi State in Week 2

By Garima
Modified Sep 03, 2025 00:29 GMT
Syndication: Arizona Republic - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Arizona Republic - Source: Imagn

Arizona State is preparing for a hard road game against Mississippi State in Week 2, and coach Kenny Dillingham is doing something different to prepare his players, using loud cowbells at practice.

Mississippi State is known for its fans ringing cowbells nonstop during games. It’s loud, distracting and a big part of the home-field advantage at Davis Wade Stadium. To help his players get used to the noise, Dillingham had cowbell sounds playing through speakers during Tuesday’s practice. The support staff was also part of it, ringing real cowbells while players went through drills and stretches.

The idea is to recreate the loud, chaotic environment they’ll face on Saturday.

“Unbelievable college town, unbelievable atmosphere,” Kenny Dillingham said on Tuesday. “Obviously you can’t simulate the fanbase, the excitement and that environment, but you can be as close as you can.”

The cowbell tradition at Mississippi State started many years ago. Legend has it that a cow wandered onto the field during a game the Bulldogs won, and fans have been bringing cowbells for good luck ever since.

How did Kenny Dillingham’s team perform in Week 1?

Kenny Dillingham's Arizona State won its Week 1 game against Northern Arizona. Quarterback Sam Leavitt started strong in the first quarter, leading the offense and running back Raleek Brown scoring on a 6-yard run.

A few minutes later, Kyson Brown broke free for a 34-yard gain on a fake punt, setting up a 20-yard touchdown pass from Leavitt to Jordyn Tyson. Northern Arizona later reached the red zone after a penalty on Myles Rowser, but ASU’s defense held with a goal-line stand.

Northern Arizona hit a 31-yard field goal to make it 14-3 in the second quarter. Arizona State added a 36-yard field goal from Jesus Gomez to extend the lead to 17-3 before halftime.

The third quarter saw Leavitt run for a 52-yard touchdown. NAU answered with a short touchdown pass, but ASU responded with a long drive capped by a 17-yard Leavitt touchdown run to make it 31-13.

During the last quarter, ASU’s defense stopped NAU on fourth down and added pressure with a sack. Tyson scored again on a 16-yard touchdown catch, and Kenny Dillingham's team closed out a 38-19 win.

