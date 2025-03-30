Keyshawn Johnson makes no mistake while giving Deion Sanders due credit for starting new era of football at Colorado

Deion Sanders has helped the Colorado Buffaloes transition into a new era in football. The program was struggling to be relevant before Coach Prime arrived in Boulder back in 2023. In just two seasons, he helped improve the economic state of the University while making the Buffs a potential championship threat.

Ad

On Friday, the Buffs offered a new contract to Deion Sanders for his contributions. The four-year extension worth $54 million keeps him in Boulder for a few more seasons. Former NFL star Keyshawn Johnson wasted no time in giving credit to Coach Prime for his work.

On the latest episode of 'Speak on FS1', the Super Bowl XXXVII champion took a moment to recognize Deion Sanders' coaching greatness at Boulder. He also stated that he wants to acknowledge him for the 'Prime Time' effect he's had on college football.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I don't want to just give him credit for Colorado's football program" Johnson said. "I want to give him credit for enrollment, that's shot up through the roof. And then let's leave Colorado for a minute. I want to give him credit for the Prime effect around colleges."

"Whether it's the HBCU level, whether it's guys getting opportunitites. My good friend Eddie George is now the head coach at Bowling Green. Okay? Left Tennessee State to go to Bowling Green.... All of them is the Deion Prime effect right there."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Deion Sanders will begin a new chapter with the Buffs this upcoming season. Several key players, including his sons, have left following the 2024 campaign. It will be his first year without Shedeur and Shilo by his side on the field.

Deion Sanders expresses gratitude to Kenny Dillingham for his kind words amid contract extension

With his contract extension, Coach Prime became one of the highest-paid coaches in the Big 12. His conference counterpart, Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham, was among the first to congratulate him.

Ad

Dillingham shared a tweet on X talking about how Sanders deserved the huge payday.

"Congrats to @DeionSAnders well deserved!!! Completely turned that program around!"

Coach Prime was humbled by the kind words and showed love back to Dillingham with a tweet.

"Love ya my man and keep on doing yo Thang coach!"

Expand Tweet

Before joining the Buffs, Deion Sanders also had a successful stint with the Jackson State Tigers. During his three seasons at the HBCU level, he led the program to consecutive SWAC championships and helped the Tigers gain recognition in the conference.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place