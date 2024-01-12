Kirby Smart contract buyout: How much does Georgia HC owe the Bulldogs if he leaves the program?

It took a blowout win over Florida State in the Orange Bowl for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs to get consolation in 2023.

The plan was not to settle for an Orange Bowl victory when the Dawgs were inches close to defending their SEC title and national championship. But all’s well that ends well, and all hands are on deck with eyes towards the 2024 season.

However, speculations are rife that coach Kirby Smart may not be a part of the Dawgs’ 2024 journey. The notion became a thing after Nick Saban announced his retirement, and Alabama was left with the task of finding his replacement. Unsurprisingly, Smart’s name is being floated as a potential replacement for Saban.

That's not something Georgia fans would love. If it comes to it, though, how much would Smart be liable to pay the Dawgs as a buyout?

What is Kirby Smart’s contract buyout?

Kirby Smart will owe Georgia $5 million if he resigns to take another job before 2025.

That's a clause included in the contract extension he signed with the Bulldogs in 2022. According to the contract, Smart is liable to pay the school the aforementioned amount if he leaves between 2022 and 2025.

Subsequently, the buyout amount drops to $4 million between 2026 to 2027. A further reduction to $3 million occurs in 2028, $2 million by 2029 and $1 million for the last two years of the contract, which ends in 2031.

The contract renewal is a reward for Smart’s amazing job, which saw him lead the Dawgs to a national championship win in 2021. He repeated the feat in 2022 after the renewal and justified being the highest-paid coach in college football in 2022.

Capital One Orange Bowl - Georgia vs Florida State

Smart is an ideal candidate for the Alabama coaching role. Before his appointment as Georgia football coach, he had spent almost a decade working on Saban’s coaching staff at Alabama. He rose from assistant coach to defensive coordinator under Saban, winning the Broyles Award in 2009.

Smart is one of Saban’s numerous disciples and perhaps the most successful among them. Appointing him would be a way of continuing Saban’s legacy of winning and talent development at Alabama.

However, with the exciting project he has going on at Georgia, it's unlikely that Smart will entertain thoughts of jumping the ship to the Tide.

