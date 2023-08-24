"Could have been our QB1 that entire time": Kirby Smart gets candid on Carson Beck’s rise to Georgia starting QB

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart recently discussed Carson Beck missing out on becoming the starting QB during the Bulldogs' first championship run.

Beck was recently announced as the Bulldogs' starting quarterback for the upcoming season.

During their first championship run two years back, Stetson Bennett excelled in the starting quarterback position and held onto the role for two years. This was despite him being behind Beck in the pecking order at one point.

However, this experience served as a crucial learning curve for Beck. Appearing on the College Gameday Podcast, Smart said:

"It went on to happen that Stetson never looked back and played for two years. But Carson Beck could have been our quarterback that entire time, and he learned from that. He learned invaluable lessons from that. So, I'm excited to see what he can do."

Describing Beck's impact on the team, Kirby Smart added:

"He's different. The players enjoy him, and they rally around him. He has a way with the skill players—calm, cool, and collected in the pocket. Carson spoke to the team about missing that opportunity, how it affected him, and how he didn't think he had prepared the right way. He didn't think he was prepared."

This ability to connect with his teammates and maintain composure under pressure has made Carson Beck a valuable asset to the Bulldogs.

Kirby Smart discusses how Carson Beck missed out on the starting QB opportunity the first time

Stetson Bennett (L) and Carson Beck (R)

What sets Carson Beck's story apart is a remarkable twist of fate during Georgia's first national championship run. Kirby Smart recalled:

"There was a time when he was the second string in our first national championship run, and Stetson was the third string. Stetson only took reps with the threes."

The unexpected opportunity arose when starting quarterback JT Daniels suffered an oblique injury after Georgia Bulldogs' game against Clemson. As uncertainty loomed over Daniels' availability for the next game, Beck stepped into the role of backup, taking crucial reps in practice. Smart said:

"Carson took the reps as the backup that entire week. However, we believed that Stetson would increase our chances of success. Beck squandered the chance to start at quarterback despite his training and proximity to doing so."

Carson Beck's remarkable journey and the potential that has been simmering beneath the surface are made clear by Smart's open revelations. Bulldog fans are eager to see if Beck's lessons and newly found resolution can carry him and the Bulldogs to future football success.

