Nick Saban, the legendary head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide, announced his retirement in January after 50 years of coaching. Saban had an illustrious career in Tuscaloosa, where he guided the Crimson Tide to six national titles in 17 seasons. His retirement was one of the most notable events of this college football offseason.

While the legendary head coach may not be a coach in college football anymore, Georgia's head coach, Kirby Smart, believes that Saban will still impact the development of CFB after retirement. During a recent appearance on the 'Late Kick' show with Josh Pate, Smart talked about his relationship with Coach Saban and how they always had mutual respect.

In a recent interview, Josh Pate asked Kirby Smart how he felt about being the new face of college football following Nick Saban’s retirement. The Georgia head coach humbly declined the label and praised Saban’s legacy. He said that Saban would remain the face of college football even after he stepped down, because of his unmatched skills and achievements.

"First of all, I don't want to be seen as the face of college football. I don' think that's the case. I don' think anybody I think Nick was that and will continue to be a voice that people should listen to.

"First of all, he's very intelligent, he's smart, he unerstands all the problems we have as head coaches. And he wants what's best for the players. I mean, I work for the guy and know that that's what he really wants. For the players"

"I don't think that that's some kind of spot that's just inherited or given to anybody. You earn that, he earned that through time. I'm not where he was. But I certainly think that I embrace the fact that I want to help the game." (1:27)

Kirby Smart and Nick Saban's relationship

Kirby Smart has a long history of working with Nick Saban in both the NFL and college football. He coached the defensive backs at LSU in 2004 and the safeties at Miami Dolphins in 2006, when Saban was the head coach of those teams.

Smart joined Nick Saban at Alabama in 2007 as an assistant coach and became the defensive coordinator in 2008. Together, they led the Crimson Tide to four national titles in a dominant run. In 2015, Smart left Alabama to take over as the head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs, a role he still holds today.

