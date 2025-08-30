Kirk Herbstreit's dog makes hilarious cameo while Ohio State fan wins $250,000 on College GameDay's kicking contest

College GameDay had an unforgettable moment during its stop in Columbus, Ohio, ahead of the season-opening showdown between No. 1-ranked Texas and No. 3-ranked Ohio State on Saturday.As part of Pat McAfee’s weekly kicking challenge, an Ohio State student named Logan was chosen from the crowd to attempt a field goal for a chance at life-changing money. Normally, the prize is $100,000, and many fans miss it. But this week, the stakes were even higher, with $250,000 on the line.Just before Logan attempted the kick, Kirk Herbstreit’s dog, Peter, wandered onto the field and relieved himself right in front of the crowd. The moment got everyone laughing.Meanwhile, it seemed to have eased Logan’s nerves. With Herbstreit holding the ball, he nailed the field goal right through the uprights. It was a perfect kick, and would’ve been good from 45 yards out.In the excitement after making the kick, Logan accidentally stepped in Peter’s poop. His shoes were likely ruined, but with the prize money he won, he can definitely buy plenty of new ones.Usually, when students miss, Pat McAfee has fun roasting them. But this time, there was nothing to laugh at, other than the dog’s perfectly timed cameo.Kirk Herbstreit honored Lee Corso before his final GameDay appearanceAfter 38 incredible seasons on ESPN’s “College GameDay,” Lee Corso’s appearance on Saturday’s episode will be his last. His longtime co-host Kirk Herbstreit made sure to give him a proper sendoff.During a private ESPN staff dinner in Columbus on Friday, Herbstreit raised a glass in honor of Corso, who will be retiring at age 90 after one last iconic headgear pick.“The weekend is going to be fun,” Herbstreit said. “... It’s going to be a blast. We’re going to celebrate this guy.&quot;Kirk Herbstreit, who has worked alongside Corso since 1996, praised his friend not just for the fun and energy he brought to the show, but for the way he lifted up everyone around him.“I think every person in this room and everybody you’ve ever worked with, I think what’s unique is people see you with the headgear and all the silly stuff you do,&quot; Kirk Herbstreit said. &quot;But I think what we see is the smile every Friday meeting. … You lifted everybody up.&quot;... For me over the last 30 years, I’ve never seen you have a bad day. If you’re having a bad day, you never really showed you’re having a bad day. You’re always positive, and you’re the backbone of what this show has been about. We’re going to celebrate the way you should be, and we just want to honor you tonight and say you’re the man, we love you.”Corso has been a staple of College GameDay since its debut in 1987.Also Read: Kirk Herbstreit breaks down while giving perfect emotional tribute to legendary Lee Corso in viral clipLee Corso headgear retirement: College GameDay surprises CFB legend with special farewell gestureKirk Herbstreit claps back at fan in 2 words for mocking ESPN analyst's &quot;obsession&quot; with dogs