"Let them just beat each other to the death" - Brett Favre calls for March-Madness style playoffs in college football

Former Packers quarterback Brett Favre has called for March-Madness style playoffs in college football. On the show 'Fearless' with Jason Whitlock, Favre talked about how this sport can adopt a style similar to basketball and baseball, where the teams play each other until the last one remains. Favre said:

"They all have like the 64 they have in basketball and baseball. Let them just beat each other to the death until I get the last man standing."

Watch the full video here:

What does Brett Favre mean by 64 in basketball and baseball?

The number 64 here indicates the single-elimination tournament format where two teams play each other, and the losing team gets eliminated immediately. Each winner faces some other winner in the next round until the final two teams remain. The winner between the remaining two teams becomes the champion.

This is what Brett Favre wants college football to adopt. It will mark the end of all the controversies and debates happening each year after the playoff rankings are announced. College basketball and baseball already follow the single-elimination pattern, which looks to be a more sophisticated approach.

As of now, there seems to be no change in the future. Michigan, Washington, Texas, and Alabama are the top four teams for the playoffs. The first matchup is between Michigan and Alabama for the Rose Bowl on Jan.1, followed by Washington versus Texas for the Sugar Bowl.

Does Brett Favre have a history in college football?

Brett Favre has a three-year history in college football. He represented Southern Miss from 1987 until 1990. His college statistics include 7,695 passing yards with a 52.4% completion rate. Interestingly, his biggest college highlight came in his junior year when he led his team to a solid win over the then-No.6 Florida State.

After college, Favre became the second-round pick in the 1991 NFL draft, selected by the Atlanta Falcons. But his golden years came when he joined the Green Bay Packers in 1992. After 15 seasons with the Packers, Favre became a legend with a Super Bowl title and three MVP awards.