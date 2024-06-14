“Let us cook” - USC commit Julian Lewis snaps with HC Lincoln Riley amid rumors of potential flip

Julian Lewis, a top-ranked quarterback from the 2026 class, now reclassified to 2025, is ready to rock at USC under head coach Lincoln Riley.

Amidst recruiting interest from other powerhouses, USC, with a top 5 recruiting class, is pulling out all stops to retain their five-star QB.

Lewis also shared an Instagram photo where he is posing with Riley, captioning it thus:

"Let us cook. 🍳," signaling their strong partnership.

In an interview with ON3’s Josh Newberg a couple of weeks ago, Lewis addressed Riley's stance on his recruitment journey. When asked if Riley was comfortable with him taking visits to other colleges, Lewis asserted:

"Yeah, no, he is. I've talked to him about it and stuff like that, but we told him from the start that we're locked in."

He reassured Riley of his commitment, saying:

"When I committed, I told him I was like, 'This is where I want to go and California is where I want to be'."

Despite his strong commitment to the Trojans, Lewis has been exploring other opportunities.

USC's Julian Lewis to be Auburn's QB, per CFB podcaster

The five-star quarterback prospect, committed to the USC Trojans, might be heading to Auburn, according to CFB podcaster Zac Blackerby. On The Next Round podcast, Blackerby boldly stated:

"JuJu is technically committed to USC, but it certainly doesn't feel like he's committed to USC."

He reiterated the fact that Lewis is set to visit Auburn this weekend, joining several Auburn commits.

"This is an all-out push, an all-out effort, and when all is said and done, JuJu Lewis will be Auburn's quarterback."

Lewis, reclassified from the class of 2026 to 2025, has been courted by numerous top programs, including Alabama and Georgia. Despite questions about his commitment to USC, Lewis has shown admiration for the program's coach Lincoln Riley, known for developing top quarterbacks.

"Coach Riley being the quarterback coach and OC makes USC different than a lot of programs," Lewis said.

With his future still in play, the coming weeks will be crucial in determining where this highly-touted prospect will land.

