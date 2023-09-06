"Looks to have stopped the energy": CFB Youtuber reveals the secret behind Alabama’s defensive energy

College football YouTuber Josh Pate has some choice words about Alabama's defensive energy during their last game against Middle Tennessee State.

In Pate's video dated Sept. 4 (where he also talks about Georgia), he mentioned how the Crimson Tide has been among the "most undisciplined teams in terms of penalties". Pate stated:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"That looks to have stopped the energy their defense played with yesterday. I do not care if it was against air. That energy, their defense played with yesterday, the physicality, the flying to the football, the aggressiveness, the technique tackling, it’s been void. It just hasn’t been there."

Pate then goes to mention Alabama defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, whose hiring was apparently met with groans from not just Crimson Tide fans but a lot of other college football fans. Despite this, everyone knows that Alabama still basically steamrolled the Blue Raiders 57-6, which included shutouts in the first, second, and fourth quarters.

Alabama's QB situation

For now, the QB situation in Tuscaloosa is still largely up in the air. This is also something that Pate mentioned in his video, but he did commend the great game that QB Jalen Milroe had vs. Middle Tennessee State.

In the game, Milroe went 13-for-18 and tallied 194 passing yards (48 rushing), including five total TDs, as well as an excellent 72.2 CMP%. He also had no turnovers. To Pate, this was likely a lone silver lining in an Alabama team, that have been having problems with penalties.

Last season, the Crimson Tide averaged roughly eight penalties per 70 yards/game. But in the game against the Blue Raiders, they only had two. Alabama fans are likely hoping that this continues for the rest of the season, as per Pate.

Looking ahead for the Crimson Tide

Alabama's victory over Middle Tennessee State might not have inspired hope in many, but that could change really soon. That's because the Crimson Tide are set for one of the biggest games of the early season on September 9, when they host the Texas Longhorns at Bryant-Denny.

A win over the Longhorns will likely put to rest any early-season doubts for Nick Saban's boys--at least for the moment. That said, Texas will be no walk in the park for the Crimson Tide.