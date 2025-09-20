"Losers aren’t winners," "Remaining schedule isn’t as tough": Fans conflicted as Kirk Herbstreit makes bold forecast about Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame

Analyst Kirk Herbstreit made a bold claim about Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame on Saturday. During a segment on ESPN's &quot;College GameDay,&quot; Herbstreit said that the No. 24 Fighting Irish (0-2) will still make the College Football Playoff. When fans on social media caught wind of Herbstreit's comments on Notre Dame, they had some interesting reactions. &quot;Losers aren’t winners,&quot; one tweeted.Tori Kline 🇺🇸🇬🇧 @stacey_1776LINK@KirkHerbstreit @NDFootball Losers aren’t winners&quot;Probably yeah lol remaining schedule isn’t as tough,&quot; another added.&quot;Even though they wouldn’t deserve it….&quot; a third commented. Here are a few more reactions. &quot;That schedule actually made me spit up my breakfast. They have no shame,&quot; one wrote. &quot;To call a team to win out is kinda saying the schedule is the weakest. We in 2025 with all these tough conf and road games, ND still playing the pre-BCS games,&quot; a fan commented. &quot;That’s like predicting the sun will rise tomorrow. Who do they play?&quot; a user tweeted. Notre Dame made it to the College Football Playoff national title game last season. However, Freeman's team lost to Ohio State at the final hurdle.This season, Notre Dame suffered a 27-24 loss to Miami in its season opener and then lost to Texas A&amp;M last week. Both defeats came against Top-25 ranked opponents.However, as things stand, the Fighting Irish will face only one ranked team, No. 25 USC, for the rest of their regular season. Another defeat for Notre Dame might hamper its chance of qualifying for the College Football Playoff.Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame will face Purdue in Week 4 of 2025 seasonNCAA Football: Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman - Source: ImagnMarcus Freeman's Notre Dame will face the Purdue Boilermakers (2-1) in Week 4 of the 2025 season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from Notre Dame Stadium in Indiana.The Purdue vs. Notre Dame matchup will be broadcast live on NBC. Fans can also live stream the Week 4 game on Peacock and Fubo.Also Read: Tony Pauline’s NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Arch Manning to NFC North contenders, Garrett Nussmeier swooped by AFC North team, Drew Allar heads to NFC WestAlso Read: WATCH: Viral video of Jeremiah Smith furious at Julian Sayin for major blunder during Ohio State vs. Texas showdownAlso Read: &quot;Nastiest thing ever heard&quot;: Arch Manning-LeBron James comparison from Steve Sarkisian has CFB fans roasting Texas HC