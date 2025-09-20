  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "Losers aren’t winners," "Remaining schedule isn’t as tough": Fans conflicted as Kirk Herbstreit makes bold forecast about Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame

"Losers aren’t winners," "Remaining schedule isn’t as tough": Fans conflicted as Kirk Herbstreit makes bold forecast about Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame

By Arnold
Modified Sep 20, 2025 18:24 GMT
Fans conflicted as Kirk Herbstreit makes bold forecast about Marcus Freeman
Fans conflicted as Kirk Herbstreit makes bold forecast about Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame (Image Credits - IMAGN)

Analyst Kirk Herbstreit made a bold claim about Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame on Saturday. During a segment on ESPN's "College GameDay," Herbstreit said that the No. 24 Fighting Irish (0-2) will still make the College Football Playoff.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

When fans on social media caught wind of Herbstreit's comments on Notre Dame, they had some interesting reactions.

"Losers aren’t winners," one tweeted.
Ad
"Probably yeah lol remaining schedule isn’t as tough," another added.
"Even though they wouldn’t deserve it…." a third commented.

Here are a few more reactions.

"That schedule actually made me spit up my breakfast. They have no shame," one wrote.
"To call a team to win out is kinda saying the schedule is the weakest. We in 2025 with all these tough conf and road games, ND still playing the pre-BCS games," a fan commented.
Ad
"That’s like predicting the sun will rise tomorrow. Who do they play?" a user tweeted.

Notre Dame made it to the College Football Playoff national title game last season. However, Freeman's team lost to Ohio State at the final hurdle.

This season, Notre Dame suffered a 27-24 loss to Miami in its season opener and then lost to Texas A&M last week. Both defeats came against Top-25 ranked opponents.

Ad

However, as things stand, the Fighting Irish will face only one ranked team, No. 25 USC, for the rest of their regular season. Another defeat for Notre Dame might hamper its chance of qualifying for the College Football Playoff.

Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame will face Purdue in Week 4 of 2025 season

NCAA Football: Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman - Source: Imagn

Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame will face the Purdue Boilermakers (2-1) in Week 4 of the 2025 season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from Notre Dame Stadium in Indiana.

Ad

The Purdue vs. Notre Dame matchup will be broadcast live on NBC. Fans can also live stream the Week 4 game on Peacock and Fubo.

Also Read: Tony Pauline’s NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Arch Manning to NFC North contenders, Garrett Nussmeier swooped by AFC North team, Drew Allar heads to NFC West

Also Read: WATCH: Viral video of Jeremiah Smith furious at Julian Sayin for major blunder during Ohio State vs. Texas showdown

Also Read: "Nastiest thing ever heard": Arch Manning-LeBron James comparison from Steve Sarkisian has CFB fans roasting Texas HC

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications