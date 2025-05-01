"Loses eligibility playing hoops so he joins football team": Fans baffled by Dabo Swinney's latest recruit for Clemson

Dabo Swinney is entering his 18th campaign as the head coach of the Clemson Tigers, and he looks set to have a new recruit: former Clemson basketball star Ian Schiefflin.

As per On3, Schieffelin is planning to join the football team. Schiefflin played four seasons of basketball before entering the transfer portal this month. However, it looks like he is now planning on staying with the Clemson Tigers to play football.

Fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts and reactions on the move. They expressed their concerns over the decision to transition Ian Schieffelin from basketball to football.

"Loses eligibility playing hoops so he joins the football program. Interesting," one fan commented.

"Just goes to show how awful the ACC is," another fan said.

"So literally anyone can play ACC football," this fan wrote.

More players reacted to the move, with some panning both Schieffelin and Swinney.

"This isn't what we meant when we said Clemson had to use the transfer portal," another fan stated.

"Dude couldn't even block out the McNeese players," one fan commented.

"Dabo will do anything to not have to get transfers," this fan wrote.

Ian Schieffelin played quarterback and tight end during his high school sophomore year. That was the last time he took to the gridiron. In the end, he ultimately decided to choose basketball as a collegiate career path. During the 2024-25 campaign, he averaged 12.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists on the court.

Last year, Dabo Swinney opened up about his plans to transition Schieffelin to football after his basketball career.

"When he's done with basketball I'm gonna get him out here at D-line, tight end. That's a football player. I'll definitely have a spot," Swinney said via The State.

Ryan Clark shares his feelings on Dabo Swinney's unique transfer portal behavior

With the changes in the NIL landscape and portal, teams have been focused on utilizing these opportunities to grow their teams. However, the Clemson Tigers under Swinney are one of the few who use a more minimalistic approach when it comes to the transfer portal.

On April 18, Ryan Clark shared a tweet rounding up his take on Swinney's portal approach on 'The Pivot' podcast. He talked about how the head coach focuses more on developing the talent he recruits out of high school.

"Dabo Swinney hasn't ysed the transfer portal at Clemson in the way other major universities have, & His players love him for it. TJ Parker and Peter Woods are leaders within that locker room who applaud Bado's willingness to commit & pour into his players he recruits out of High School.

"Both feel that despite using the portal differently that Clemson has everything it needs to compete for a championship."

So far, Swinney has won two national championships with the program. Last season, they finished with a 10-4 campaign while being eliminated in the first round of the 12-team playoffs. It will be interesting to see how they fare this upcoming season.

