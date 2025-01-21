"Lou Holtz going crazy" - Notre Dame fans speechless as Jaden Greathouse makes one-handed catch to score crucial TD

Retired coach Lou Holtz was adamant that his former team, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish had enough to beat Ohio State in the national championship game despite the Buckeyes being 8.5-point favorites. However, Holtz was in attendance to watch the Buckeyes win 34-23.

But the Irish did not go down without a fight. In the fourth quarter with 4:15 remaining and Notre Dame trailing 31-15, wide receiver Jaden Greathouse made a spectacular one-handed catch to drag his team back into the game.

On the sideline for the game was "Pat McAfee Show" cast member Ty Schmitz impersonating Holtz and after the touchdown, he celebrated passionately.

College football fans on X had shocked reactions to Greathouse's catch.

More fans shared the amazement at the play.

"Incredible throw Incredible catch," one fan tweeted.

"Wow....fantastic pass and catch. We've got a game now," another fan tweeted.

"Wow that's crazy," one fan tweeted.

The Lou Holtz versus Ryan Day beef before CFP final examined

In September 2023 before coach Ryan Day's Ohio State Buckeyes faced the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend, Lou Holtz made an appearance on "The Pat McAfee" show and was interviewed by show member Ty Schmitz, who wore a mask impersonating him as they talked about the game.

Holtz was confident about the outcome of the game and took a jab at Day's record in big games and made a controversial claim about the Buckeyes' physicality, to which Day took exception.

“Defensively, our defensive line is better,” Lou Holtz said. “You look at Coach Day. I coached at Ohio State under Woody Hayes. We won the national championship when I was there. I’m proud of that. However, he has lost to Alabama, Georgia, Clemson and Michigan twice. Everybody that beats him does so because they’re more physical than Ohio State. I think Notre Dame will take that same approach.”

Chip Trayanum scored a touchdown with one second remaining to win the Buckeyes the thrilling game 17-14 and afterward, Day went scorched earth on Lou Holtz in his postgame news conference.

“What he (Lou Holtz) said about our team, I cannot believe,” Ryan Day said. “This is a tough team right here. We’re proud to be from Ohio. It’s always been Ohio against the world and it’ll continue to be Ohio against the world. I’ll tell you what – I love those kids and we’ve got a tough team.”

The back-and-forth did not stop there. A few days later, Holtz did an interview with ESPN's Dan Dakich and pinpointed Day's struggles in 'The Game' against rivals the Michigan Wolverines.

With Day's Ohio State facing Holtz's Notre Dame in the title game, Schmitz again donned the Holtz costume to interview Day and to roam the sidelines.

Ryan Day had the last laugh in the feud between the two parties as he led his rampant Ohio State Buckeyes to a national championship win while the Notre Dame Fighting Irish's national championship drought stretches back to 1988 when Lou Holtz was at the helm.

