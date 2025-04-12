"Love this""QB1": Colorado fans elated by Warren Sapp's powerful message for Kaidon Salter

Colorado's pass rush coordinator, Warren Sapp, shared some motivational words with quarterback Kaidon Salter at practice. After Shedeur Sanders' departure in this year's draft, Salter transferred from Liberty to compete with five-star prospect Julian Lewis for the starting quarterback job.

Ad

During spring practice, Warren Sapp took Kaidon Salter to the side to motivate him to play at his full potential. He told the quarterback that the whole team will be relying on him to make game-winning passes to march towards success.

"When you have that ball in your hand, you're carrying the hopes and dreams of this whole f***king university all the way back to 1885," Sapp said. "Make a good decision with that rock. We'll play defense and get it (the ball) back to you."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans were hyped up with Sapp's powerful message for the quarterback. They took to the comments to share their pumped-up reactions to the interaction between the coach and his player.

"Love this," another fan commented.

"SHAKE A LITTLE SALT ON THERE! Go Buffs!" this fan stated.

"Bro @WarrenSapp Great job sir! That's so tough..." another fan commented.

Ad

"Facts," one fan said.

Kaidon Salter began his collegiate career with the Vols back in 2021. However, because of legal reasons, he was dismissed from the program, which resulted in him transferring to the Liberty Flames. The quarterback spent the first two seasons as a backup before being given the QB1 role last season.

Kaidon Salter did not disappoint with his performance on the gridiron. He led the Liberty Flames to a C-USA championship during their debut in the conference. They finished with a 13-1 record while Salter tallied a total of 2,876 yards and 40 TDs passing while rushing for 1,089 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Ad

Kaidon Salter reveals Shedeur Sanders' influence in his decision to transfer and play for the Buffs

Coach Prime will begin a new chapter in Boulder this year. With the departure of his sons, the starting quarterback battle between Julian Lewis and Kaidon Salter continues to burn brightly.

During last month's press conference, Salter talked about how Shedeur Sanders influenced his decision to join the Buffs. The 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Winner led Coach Prime's team to a 9-4 campaign and an Alamo Bowl appearance.

Ad

"I feel like it was the best fit for me," Salter said. "The amount of passing yards Shedeur put up and his completion rate, that was what led to me to come here."

Expand Tweet

Salter also credited the talents that Coach Prime had in his coaching staff as a factor in his decision. Sanders revamped his coaching staff even further this offseason by bringing in Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk along with other ex-NFL pros like Domata Peko and Andre Gurode.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place