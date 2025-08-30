LSU vs. Clemson projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 1| 2025-26 College football season

The No. 4 Clemson Tigers will square off against the No. 9 LSU Tigers in Week 1 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The contest will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Frank Howard Field at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina.

Ahead of the LSU vs. Clemson game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

LSU vs. Clemson projected starting lineup for Week 1

LSU projected starting lineup

NCAA Football: LSU Tigers QB Garrett Nussmeier- Source: Imagn

Here's a look at LSU's starters on offense vs. Clemson:

Position No. Starters WR-X 3 Hilton Jr., Chris RS SR WR-Z 0 Thomas, Zavion SR/TR WR-SL 1 Anderson, Aaron RS JR/TR LT 71 Adams, Tyree RS SO LG 79 Chester, DJ RS SO C 61 Moore, Braelin RS JR/TR RG 56 Thompson, Josh RS JR/TR RT 75 Davis, Weston RS FR TE 14 Green, Trey'Dez SO QB 13 Nussmeier, Garrett RS SR RB 29 Durham, Caden SO

Here's a look at LSU's starters on defense vs. Clemson:

Position No. Starters LDE 44 Pyburn, Jack SR/TR LDT 96 McKinley, Dominick SO RDT 88 Gooden, Bernard RS SR/TR RDE 19 Reliford, Gabriel SO WLB 33 Weeks, West GR/TR MLB 40 Weeks, Whit JR STAR 7 Perkins Jr., Harold RS JR LCB 1 Stamps, Ashton JR SS 2 Gilbert, Jardin RS SR/TR FS 0 Cooley, Tamarcus RS SO/TR RCB 4 Delane, Mansoor SR/TR

Here's a look at LSU's starters on special teams vs. Clemson:

Position No. Starters PT 90 Chadwick, Grant SO/TR PK 34 Ramos, Damian RS SR KO 32 Burrell, Aeron SO LS 51 Hall, Silas FR H 90 Chadwick, Grant SO/TR PR 0 Thomas, Zavion SR KR 0 Thomas, Zavion SR

Clemson projected starting lineup

Clemson Tigers QB Cade Klubnik - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at Clemson's starters on offense vs. LSU:

Position No. Starters WR-X 1 Moore, T.J. SO WR-Z 12 Wesco Jr., Bryant SO WR-H 0 Williams, Antonio RS JR LT 71 Leigh, Tristan GR LG 50 Sadler, Collin RS JR C 53 Linthicum, Ryan GR RG 64 Parks, Walker GR RT 78 Miller, Blake SR TE 11 Patt-Henry, Olsen JR QB 2 Klubnik, Cade SR RB 8 Randall, Adam GR

Here's a look at Clemson's starters on defense vs. LSU:

Position No. Starters LDE 3 Parker, T.J. JR LDT 11 Woods, Peter JR RDT 19 Capehart, DeMonte GR RDE 13 Heldt, Will JR/TR WLB 47 Brown, Sammy SO MLB 17 Woodaz, Wade SR LCB 8 Terrell, Avieon JR SS 18 Griffin, Kylon RS JR FS 7 Barnes, Khalil JR RCB 23 Hampton, Ashton SO NB 2 Lewis, Shelton JR

Here's a look at Clemson's starters on special teams vs. LSU:

Position No. Starters PT 89 Smith, Jack RS JR PK 81 Hauser, Nolan SO KO 38 Gunn III, Robert RS JR LS 58 Caspersen, Holden GR H 88 Swinney, Clay RS JR PR 0 Williams, Antonio RS JR KR 8 Randall, Adam GR

LSU vs. Clemson depth chart for Week 1

LSU depth chart

Here's a look at LSU's depth chart for its offense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 WR-X 3 Hilton Jr., Chris RS SR 4 Anderson, Nic RS JR/TR 82 Billiot, Kylan RS FR WR-Z 0 Thomas, Zavion SR/TR 6 Brown, Barion SR/TR 83 Francis, TaRon FR WR-SL 1 Anderson, Aaron RS JR/TR 12 Parker, Kyle RS SO 2 Hill, Destyn RS SO/TR 17 Watkins, Jelani RS FR LT 71 Adams, Tyree RS SO 57 Curne, Carius FR 77 Williams, Ory RS FR 66 Thomas, Solomon FR LG 79 Chester, DJ RS SO 65 Mubenga, Paul RS SO 55 Lee Jr., Khayree RS FR C 61 Moore, Braelin RS JR/TR 74 Augustus, Braden RS SO 73 Calloway, Ethan RS FR RG 56 Thompson, Josh RS SR/TR 78 Echols, Coen RS FR 68 Bordelon, Brett FR RT 75 Davis, Weston RS FR 67 Bordelon, Bo RS JR 59 Miller, Tyler FR TE 14 Green, Trey'Dez SO 10 Sharp, Bauer RS SR/TR 88 Green, Donovan RS JR/TR 47 LaFleur, JD FR QB 13 Nussmeier, Garrett RS SR 11 Van Buren Jr., Michael SO/TR 8 Johnson, Ju'Juan SO 16 Hurley, Colin RS FR RB 29 Durham, Caden SO 28 Jackson, Kaleb JR 22 Berry, Harlem FR 23 Lindsey, JT FR

Here's a look at LSU's depth chart for its defense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 LDE 44 Pyburn, Jack SR/TR 6 Payton, Patrick RS SR/TR 97 Carpenter, Dylan RS SO 17 Shanklin, Damien FR LDT 96 McKinley, Dominick SO 90 Guillory II, Jacobian GR 95 Washington, Shone RS JR/TR 6 Brown, Barion SR/TR 91 Mathis Jr., Walter FR RDT 88 Gooden, Bernard RS SR/TR 16 Breaux, Ahmad SO 99 Mitchell, Sydir RS SO/TR 94 Williams, Zion FR RDE 19 Reliford, Gabriel SO 12 Butler, Jimari GR/TR 14 Jackson, CJ RS FR 48 Cobbins, Kolaj RS FR WLB 33 Weeks, West GR/TR 46 Singleton, Tylen RS FR 32 Moses, Keylan FR 15 Braker, Jaiden FR MLB 40 Weeks, Whit JR 42 Keys, Davhon SO 35 Weeks, Zach FR STAR 7 Perkins Jr., Harold RS JR 30 Ross II, Charles FR 31 Jimcoily, CJ FR LCB 1 Stamps, Ashton JR 3 Pickett, DJ FR 8 Jackson, Ja'Keem RS SO/TR 29 Foster IV, Wallace RS FR SS 2 Gilbert, Jardin RS SR/TR 25 Toviano, Javien JR 27 Ausberry, Austin RS JR/TR 24 Bradford, Jacob FR FS 0 Cooley, Tamarcus RS SO/TR 13 Haulcy, A.J. SR/TR 10 Spears, Dashawn SO 22 Rogers, Joel RS FR 28 Thomas, Jhase FR RCB 4 Delane, Mansoor SR/TR 11 Woodland, PJ SO 21 Turner Jr., Michael RS FR 23 Anding, Aidan FR

Here's a look at LSU's depth chart for its special teams:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 PT 90 Chadwick, Grant SO/TR 46 Hargett, Badger RS SO PK 34 Ramos, Damian RS SR 32 Burrell, Aeron SO 36 Corbello, Aidan RS SO KO 32 Burrell, Aeron SO 34 Ramos, Damian RS SR 36 Corbello, Aidan RS SO LS 51 Hall, Silas FR 49 Ferguson, Jonathan GR H 90 Chadwick, Grant SO/TR 46 Hargett, Badger RS SO PR 0 Thomas, Zavion SR/TR 1 Anderson, Aaron RS JR/TR KR 0 Thomas, Zavion SR/TR 1 Anderson, Aaron RS JR/TR

Clemson depth chart

Here's a look at Clemson's depth chart for its offense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 WR-X 1 Moore, T.J. SO 22 Turner, Cole RS JR 10 Preston, Juju FR WR-Z 12 Wesco Jr., Bryant SO 3 Smith, Tristan SR/TR WR-H 0 Williams, Antonio RS JR 6 Brown, Tyler RS SO LT 71 Leigh, Tristan GR 74 Jacobs, Brayden FR 63 Ware, Easton FR 54 Reed, Ian RS SO LG 50 Sadler, Collin RS JR 52 Thurmon, Elyjah SO 59 Pennington, Dietrick RS SR C 53 Linthicum, Ryan GR 94 Pendergrass, Chapman RS JR 62 Smith, Bryce RS SO RG 64 Parks, Walker GR 55 Sewell, Harris JR 51 Blanchard, Gavin FR RT 78 Miller, Blake SR 77 O'Connell, Ronan RS FR 76 Wade, Mason RS FR TE 11 Patt-Henry, Olsen JR 87 Bentancur, Christian RS FR 5 Sapp, Josh RS JR 7 Brooking, Logan FR 44 Pope, Banks GR QB 2 Klubnik, Cade SR 17 Vizzina, Christopher RS SO 14 Pearman, Trent RS JR 15 Denson, Chris FR RB 8 Randall, Adam GR 24 Eziomume, David RS FR 9 Davidson, Gideon FR 26 Haynes, Jay RS SO 19 Adams Jr., Keith RS JR

Here's a look at Clemson's depth chart for its defense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 LDE 3 Parker, T.J. JR 44 Denhoff, Cade GR 34 Mason, Armon RS SR 91 Patterson, Zaire RS SR 84 Dixon, Markus RS SO LDT 11 Woods, Peter JR 45 Burley, Vic RS SO 56 Thompson, Champ RS FR 42 Brown-Shuler, Hevin RS FR RDT 19 Capehart, DeMonte GR 95 Adams, Amare FR 90 Green, Stephiylan RS SO 93 Story, Caden RS JR RDE 13 Heldt, Will JR/TR 15 Lawson, Jahiem RS JR 49 Mayo, Darien RS FR 99 Watford, Ari FR WLB 47 Brown, Sammy SO 35 Alexander, Jeremiah RS JR/TR 0 Anderson, Jamal JR 9 Woodaz, Drew RS FR MLB 17 Woodaz, Wade SR 22 Crayton, Dee RS SO 21 McCloud, Kobe RS JR 26 Kubah-Taylor, C.J. RS FR LCB 8 Terrell, Avieon JR 1 Strozier, Branden RS SO 12 Gipson, Corian RS FR 29 Mankaka, Michael RS JR SS 18 Griffin, Kylon RS JR 6 Jones, Ricardo SO 5 Hanafin, Ronan JR 30 Webb, Kylen RS SO FS 7 Barnes, Khalil JR 24 Venables, Tyler GR 14 Billings, Rob RS SO 31 Wilkinson, Joe RS FR RCB 23 Hampton, Ashton SO 10 Lukus, Jeadyn SR 16 Oliver, Myles RS JR NB 2 Lewis, Shelton JR 25 Kelley, Misun RS SO 27 Dixon, Noah RS FR

Here's a look at Clemson's depth chart for its special teams:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 PT 89 Smith, Jack RS JR 37 McCune, Will RS JR PK 81 Hauser, Nolan SO 38 Gunn III, Robert RS JR KO 38 Gunn III, Robert RS JR 81 Hauser, Nolan SO LS 58 Caspersen, Holden GR 45 Florenzo, Philip GR H 88 Swinney, Clay RS JR PR 0 Williams, Antonio RS JR 22 Turner, Cole RS JR 88 Swinney, Clay RS JR KR 8 Randall, Adam GR 22 Turner, Cole RS JR 24 Eziomume, David RS FR

How to watch LSU vs. Clemson? TV channel and live stream details for 2025 college football game

The LSU vs. Clemson Week 1 game will be broadcast live on ABC, with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET from Clemson Memorial Stadium in Clemson. Fans can also live stream the game on Fubo.

Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025

Saturday, August 30, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Location: Clemson Memorial Stadium in Clemson

Clemson Memorial Stadium in Clemson TV: ABC

ABC Live stream: Fubo

