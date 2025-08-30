  • home icon
  LSU vs. Clemson projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 1| 2025-26 College football season

By Arnold
Modified Aug 30, 2025 18:46 GMT
Syndication: The Greenville News - Source: Imagn
The No. 4 Clemson Tigers will square off against the No. 9 LSU Tigers in Week 1 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The contest will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Frank Howard Field at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina.

Ahead of the LSU vs. Clemson game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

LSU vs. Clemson projected starting lineup for Week 1

LSU projected starting lineup

NCAA Football: LSU Tigers QB Garrett Nussmeier- Source: Imagn
Here's a look at LSU's starters on offense vs. Clemson:

PositionNo.Starters
WR-X3Hilton Jr., Chris RS SR
WR-Z0Thomas, Zavion SR/TR
WR-SL1Anderson, Aaron RS JR/TR
LT71Adams, Tyree RS SO
LG79Chester, DJ RS SO
C61Moore, Braelin RS JR/TR
RG56Thompson, Josh RS JR/TR
RT75Davis, Weston RS FR
TE14Green, Trey'Dez SO
QB13Nussmeier, Garrett RS SR
RB29Durham, Caden SO
Here's a look at LSU's starters on defense vs. Clemson:

PositionNo.Starters
LDE44Pyburn, Jack SR/TR
LDT96McKinley, Dominick SO
RDT88Gooden, Bernard RS SR/TR
RDE19Reliford, Gabriel SO
WLB33Weeks, West GR/TR
MLB40Weeks, Whit JR
STAR7Perkins Jr., Harold RS JR
LCB1Stamps, Ashton JR
SS2Gilbert, Jardin RS SR/TR
FS0Cooley, Tamarcus RS SO/TR
RCB4Delane, Mansoor SR/TR
Here's a look at LSU's starters on special teams vs. Clemson:

PositionNo.Starters
PT90Chadwick, Grant SO/TR
PK34Ramos, Damian RS SR
KO32Burrell, Aeron SO
LS51Hall, Silas FR
H90Chadwick, Grant SO/TR
PR0Thomas, Zavion SR
KR0Thomas, Zavion SR
Clemson projected starting lineup

Clemson Tigers QB Cade Klubnik - Source: Imagn
Here's a look at Clemson's starters on offense vs. LSU:

PositionNo.Starters
WR-X1Moore, T.J. SO
WR-Z12Wesco Jr., Bryant SO
WR-H0Williams, Antonio RS JR
LT71Leigh, Tristan GR
LG50Sadler, Collin RS JR
C53Linthicum, Ryan GR
RG64Parks, Walker GR
RT78Miller, Blake SR
TE11Patt-Henry, Olsen JR
QB2Klubnik, Cade SR
RB8Randall, Adam GR
Here's a look at Clemson's starters on defense vs. LSU:

PositionNo.Starters
LDE3Parker, T.J. JR
LDT11Woods, Peter JR
RDT19Capehart, DeMonte GR
RDE13Heldt, Will JR/TR
WLB47Brown, Sammy SO
MLB17Woodaz, Wade SR
LCB8Terrell, Avieon JR
SS18Griffin, Kylon RS JR
FS7Barnes, Khalil JR
RCB23Hampton, Ashton SO
NB2Lewis, Shelton JR
Here's a look at Clemson's starters on special teams vs. LSU:

PositionNo.Starters
PT89Smith, Jack RS JR
PK81Hauser, Nolan SO
KO38Gunn III, Robert RS JR
LS58Caspersen, Holden GR
H88Swinney, Clay RS JR
PR0Williams, Antonio RS JR
KR8Randall, Adam GR
LSU vs. Clemson depth chart for Week 1

LSU depth chart

Here's a look at LSU's depth chart for its offense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
WR-X3Hilton Jr., Chris RS SR4Anderson, Nic RS JR/TR82Billiot, Kylan RS FR
WR-Z0Thomas, Zavion SR/TR6Brown, Barion SR/TR83Francis, TaRon FR
WR-SL1Anderson, Aaron RS JR/TR12Parker, Kyle RS SO2Hill, Destyn RS SO/TR17Watkins, Jelani RS FR
LT71Adams, Tyree RS SO57Curne, Carius FR77Williams, Ory RS FR66Thomas, Solomon FR
LG79Chester, DJ RS SO65Mubenga, Paul RS SO55Lee Jr., Khayree RS FR
C61Moore, Braelin RS JR/TR74Augustus, Braden RS SO73Calloway, Ethan RS FR
RG56Thompson, Josh RS SR/TR78Echols, Coen RS FR68Bordelon, Brett FR
RT75Davis, Weston RS FR67Bordelon, Bo RS JR59Miller, Tyler FR
TE14Green, Trey'Dez SO10Sharp, Bauer RS SR/TR88Green, Donovan RS JR/TR47LaFleur, JD FR
QB13Nussmeier, Garrett RS SR11Van Buren Jr., Michael SO/TR8Johnson, Ju'Juan SO16Hurley, Colin RS FR
RB29Durham, Caden SO28Jackson, Kaleb JR22Berry, Harlem FR23Lindsey, JT FR
Here's a look at LSU's depth chart for its defense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
LDE44Pyburn, Jack SR/TR6Payton, Patrick RS SR/TR97Carpenter, Dylan RS SO17Shanklin, Damien FR
LDT96McKinley, Dominick SO90Guillory II, Jacobian GR95Washington, Shone RS JR/TR6Brown, Barion SR/TR91Mathis Jr., Walter FR
RDT88Gooden, Bernard RS SR/TR16Breaux, Ahmad SO99Mitchell, Sydir RS SO/TR94Williams, Zion FR
RDE19Reliford, Gabriel SO12Butler, Jimari GR/TR14Jackson, CJ RS FR48Cobbins, Kolaj RS FR
WLB33Weeks, West GR/TR46Singleton, Tylen RS FR32Moses, Keylan FR15Braker, Jaiden FR
MLB40Weeks, Whit JR42Keys, Davhon SO35Weeks, Zach FR
STAR7Perkins Jr., Harold RS JR30Ross II, Charles FR31Jimcoily, CJ FR
LCB1Stamps, Ashton JR3Pickett, DJ FR8Jackson, Ja'Keem RS SO/TR29Foster IV, Wallace RS FR
SS2Gilbert, Jardin RS SR/TR25Toviano, Javien JR27Ausberry, Austin RS JR/TR24Bradford, Jacob FR
FS0Cooley, Tamarcus RS SO/TR13Haulcy, A.J. SR/TR10Spears, Dashawn SO22Rogers, Joel RS FR28Thomas, Jhase FR
RCB4Delane, Mansoor SR/TR11Woodland, PJ SO21Turner Jr., Michael RS FR23Anding, Aidan FR
Here's a look at LSU's depth chart for its special teams:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
PT90Chadwick, Grant SO/TR46Hargett, Badger RS SO
PK34Ramos, Damian RS SR32Burrell, Aeron SO36Corbello, Aidan RS SO
KO32Burrell, Aeron SO34Ramos, Damian RS SR36Corbello, Aidan RS SO
LS51Hall, Silas FR49Ferguson, Jonathan GR
H90Chadwick, Grant SO/TR46Hargett, Badger RS SO
PR0Thomas, Zavion SR/TR1Anderson, Aaron RS JR/TR
KR0Thomas, Zavion SR/TR1Anderson, Aaron RS JR/TR
Clemson depth chart

Here's a look at Clemson's depth chart for its offense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
WR-X1Moore, T.J. SO22Turner, Cole RS JR10Preston, Juju FR
WR-Z12Wesco Jr., Bryant SO3Smith, Tristan SR/TR
WR-H0Williams, Antonio RS JR6Brown, Tyler RS SO
LT71Leigh, Tristan GR74Jacobs, Brayden FR63Ware, Easton FR54Reed, Ian RS SO
LG50Sadler, Collin RS JR52Thurmon, Elyjah SO59Pennington, Dietrick RS SR
C53Linthicum, Ryan GR94Pendergrass, Chapman RS JR62Smith, Bryce RS SO
RG64Parks, Walker GR55Sewell, Harris JR51Blanchard, Gavin FR
RT78Miller, Blake SR77O'Connell, Ronan RS FR76Wade, Mason RS FR
TE11Patt-Henry, Olsen JR87Bentancur, Christian RS FR5Sapp, Josh RS JR7Brooking, Logan FR44Pope, Banks GR
QB2Klubnik, Cade SR17Vizzina, Christopher RS SO14Pearman, Trent RS JR15Denson, Chris FR
RB8Randall, Adam GR24Eziomume, David RS FR9Davidson, Gideon FR26Haynes, Jay RS SO19Adams Jr., Keith RS JR
Here's a look at Clemson's depth chart for its defense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
LDE3Parker, T.J. JR44Denhoff, Cade GR34Mason, Armon RS SR91Patterson, Zaire RS SR84Dixon, Markus RS SO
LDT11Woods, Peter JR45Burley, Vic RS SO56Thompson, Champ RS FR42Brown-Shuler, Hevin RS FR
RDT19Capehart, DeMonte GR95Adams, Amare FR90Green, Stephiylan RS SO93Story, Caden RS JR
RDE13Heldt, Will JR/TR15Lawson, Jahiem RS JR49Mayo, Darien RS FR99Watford, Ari FR
WLB47Brown, Sammy SO35Alexander, Jeremiah RS JR/TR0Anderson, Jamal JR9Woodaz, Drew RS FR
MLB17Woodaz, Wade SR22Crayton, Dee RS SO21McCloud, Kobe RS JR26Kubah-Taylor, C.J. RS FR
LCB8Terrell, Avieon JR1Strozier, Branden RS SO12Gipson, Corian RS FR29Mankaka, Michael RS JR
SS18Griffin, Kylon RS JR6Jones, Ricardo SO5Hanafin, Ronan JR30Webb, Kylen RS SO
FS7Barnes, Khalil JR24Venables, Tyler GR14Billings, Rob RS SO31Wilkinson, Joe RS FR
RCB23Hampton, Ashton SO10Lukus, Jeadyn SR16Oliver, Myles RS JR
NB2Lewis, Shelton JR25Kelley, Misun RS SO27Dixon, Noah RS FR
Here's a look at Clemson's depth chart for its special teams:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
PT89Smith, Jack RS JR37McCune, Will RS JR
PK81Hauser, Nolan SO38Gunn III, Robert RS JR
KO38Gunn III, Robert RS JR81Hauser, Nolan SO
LS58Caspersen, Holden GR45Florenzo, Philip GR
H88Swinney, Clay RS JR
PR0Williams, Antonio RS JR22Turner, Cole RS JR88Swinney, Clay RS JR
KR8Randall, Adam GR22Turner, Cole RS JR24Eziomume, David RS FR
How to watch LSU vs. Clemson? TV channel and live stream details for 2025 college football game

The LSU vs. Clemson Week 1 game will be broadcast live on ABC, with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET from Clemson Memorial Stadium in Clemson. Fans can also live stream the game on Fubo.

  • Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Clemson Memorial Stadium in Clemson
  • TV: ABC
  • Live stream: Fubo
