LSU vs South Carolina injury report: List of key players, availability status and more for Week 7

By Arnold
Modified Oct 11, 2025 21:21 GMT
2024 LSU Archive - Source: Getty

The No. 11 LSU Tigers (4-1) will lock horns with the South Carolina Gamecocks (3-2) in Week 7 of the 2025 season on Saturday. The game will commence at 7:45 p.m. ET from Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Ahead of the highly anticipated LSU vs. South Carolina Week 7 game, here's a look at the injury report for both teams.

LSU injury report for clash vs. South Carolina

Here's a look at the injury report for LSU:

  • DT, Ahmad Breaux (Probable)
  • RB, Caden Durham (Probable)
  • WR, Aaron Anderson (Questionable)
  • OL, Paul Mubenga (Doubtfult)
  • DE, Gabriel Reliford (Out)

South Carolina injury report for clash vs. LSU

Here's a look at the injury report for South Carolina:

  • DB, Myles Norwood (Questionable)
  • DB, Judge Collier (Questionable)
  • DT, Troy Pikes (Questionable)
  • OL, Nolan Hay (Doubtful)
  • OL, Cason Henry (Doubtful)
  • OL, Markee Anderson (Out)

How to watch LSU vs. South Carolina? TV schedule and live stream details for Week 7 game

LSU Tigers QB Garrett Nussmeier - Source: Imagn

The LSU vs. South Carolina Week 7 game will be broadcast live on the SEC Network, where Tom Hart and Jordan Rodgers will be in the announcers' booth. Cole Cubelic will report from the sidelines. Fans can also live stream the game on Fubo.

LSU lost its first game of the season in Week 5, against Ole Miss. The Tigers had a BYE in Week 6 and will be aiming to get back to winning ways when they host the Gamecocks.

The Gamecocks, on the other hand, beat Kentucky in their last game. However, they will face a much sterner challenge against LSU on Saturday.

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

