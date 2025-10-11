LSU vs South Carolina injury report: List of key players, availability status and more for Week 7

The No. 11 LSU Tigers (4-1) will lock horns with the South Carolina Gamecocks (3-2) in Week 7 of the 2025 season on Saturday. The game will commence at 7:45 p.m. ET from Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Ahead of the highly anticipated LSU vs. South Carolina Week 7 game, here's a look at the injury report for both teams.
LSU injury report for clash vs. South Carolina
Here's a look at the injury report for LSU:
- DT, Ahmad Breaux (Probable)
- RB, Caden Durham (Probable)
- WR, Aaron Anderson (Questionable)
- OL, Paul Mubenga (Doubtfult)
- DE, Gabriel Reliford (Out)
South Carolina injury report for clash vs. LSU
Here's a look at the injury report for South Carolina:
- DB, Myles Norwood (Questionable)
- DB, Judge Collier (Questionable)
- DT, Troy Pikes (Questionable)
- OL, Nolan Hay (Doubtful)
- OL, Cason Henry (Doubtful)
- OL, Markee Anderson (Out)
How to watch LSU vs. South Carolina? TV schedule and live stream details for Week 7 game
The LSU vs. South Carolina Week 7 game will be broadcast live on the SEC Network, where Tom Hart and Jordan Rodgers will be in the announcers' booth. Cole Cubelic will report from the sidelines. Fans can also live stream the game on Fubo.
LSU lost its first game of the season in Week 5, against Ole Miss. The Tigers had a BYE in Week 6 and will be aiming to get back to winning ways when they host the Gamecocks.
The Gamecocks, on the other hand, beat Kentucky in their last game. However, they will face a much sterner challenge against LSU on Saturday.
Also Read: Tony Pauline’s NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Arch Manning to NFC North contenders, Garrett Nussmeier swooped by AFC North team, Drew Allar heads to NFC West
Also Read: WATCH: Viral video of Jeremiah Smith furious at Julian Sayin for major blunder during Ohio State vs. Texas showdown
Also Read: "Nastiest thing ever heard": Arch Manning-LeBron James comparison from Steve Sarkisian has CFB fans roasting Texas HC
LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.