Malachi Moore’s GF backs longtime partner as Alabama DB announces part in EA Sports CFB edition

Alabama safety Malachi Moore will be featured in the upcoming EA Sports College Football 25 game, set to be released this summer. Since the news hit social media about the video game's comeback after a decade, fans have been curious about which player will be featured in the EA-developed title.

Moore's girlfriend, Ana Gomez, reshared the Alabama defensive back's post on her Instagram story on Thursday as he confirmed his inclusion in College Football 25. Have a look:

Screenshot via Instagram

The EA Sports College Football 25 is set to feature all 134 FBS teams, the College Football Playoff and even the bowl games. EA also provided information about the updated name, image and likeness strategy being followed.

It was due to a lawsuit surrounding NIL policies in 2013 that the game was discontinued. As per current information, an athlete will get $600 plus a game copy as part of the basic payment.

Malachi Moore's offseason fun ft. UNO nights with girlfriend Ana Gomez

Having made a name for his versatility on the field under Nick Saban’s Alabama, the 22-year-old safety showed a different side of himself, thanks to his girlfriend, Ana Gomez.

Gomez recently took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse into the couple's adorable nighttime routine during the offseason. The snapshot captured the duo engrossed in a UNO battle. Sharing the moment, Gomez wrote in her Instagram story:

"Night routine."

Screenshot via Instagram

While Moore often dominates on the football field, Gomez might hold the upper hand in UNO strategy. With Moore's strong presence in Alabama's defensive lineup, Gomez has been a constant supporter at the Crimson Tide's games throughout the season.

It will be interesting to see how Moore settles up against the significant changes in Tuscaloosa with long-serving coach Nick Saban stepping down.

