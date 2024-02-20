Alabama Crimson Tide's defensive back Malachi Moore took to Instagram to share some heartwarming snaps with girlfriend Ana Gomez. The DB and his lady love donned matching outfits for a romantic date. He also addressed Gomez as his twin as they wore matching outfits.

Moore has been a versatile asset for Alabama in the past years due to his ability to play anywhere in the defense. He was an important part of the famed Nick Saban defense that made it to the playoffs in the just concluded season.

Here are the snaps shared by the Alabama DB from a romantic date with his girlfriend.

“My twin,” Moore captioned the post with a heart of fire emoji.

Gomez wore a stunning black dress with maroon prints. Moore chose a black outfit to match her while going with a maroon blazer over it. His diamond-studded necklace can be seen pretty clearly.

Moore has been dating Gomez for a while and both of them have been a constant support for each other. Gomez has been a constant at the Alabama game days, cheering for her boyfriend.

Malachi Moore’s sweet Valentine's Day surprise for Ana Gomez

Malachi Moore surprised his girlfriend, Ana Gomez, on Valentine's Day by taking a trip down memory lane and sharing a collage of images from their time together on Instagram.

“Happy Valentine Day to my forever Valentine. I love you 4L,” Moore wrote.

Malachi Moore's IG story for Valentine's Day

The Alabama star will return for another season in Tuscaloosa, this time under new head coach Kalen DeBoer. He would hope to be an important cog in the Crimson Tide machine in the new era as he was under Nick Saban.

