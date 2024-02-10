Alabama DB Malachi Moore's GF Ana Gomez shares snippet from special date night during CFB offseason

Alabama's Malachi Moore went on a special date night with girlfriend, Ana Gomez, creating sweet treats and memories. Gomez took to Instagram to share a snippet from the special night when the couple took a cookie class.

The defensive back will be returning for one final season with the Crimson Tide, skipping the NFL draft this year. The new head coach, Kalen DeBoer, might rely on Moore, who has established himself as a versatile option on his side of the ball.

Here's a snippet from Gomez’s special date night with the Alabama Crimson Tide DB.

“Cookie class,” Gomez wrote.

A snippet from the cookie class.

The couple wasn't alone in their endeavors. They were accompanied by two friends, who also participated in the friendly cookie-making battle.

Moore and Gomez have been dating for a while and keep the fans updated. Recently, Gomez shared their night routine playing UNO with each other. They also went out on several date nights, enjoying each other's company as well as the food.

Malachi Moore and the Alabama overhaul after the Nick Saban era

Malachi Moore will be returning to a changed Alabama football program, with legendary head coach Nick Saban no longer in charge.

The former Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer, who took the Huskies to the national championship game in the just concluded season, has taken over in the post-Saban era. That has resulted in many players trying to find other programs to play for.

While many players, like wide receiver Isaiah Bond, bolted away from Tuscaloosa, Moore decided to stay. He will be looking to build on his year in which he has performed well to become an important part of the Alabama defense.

