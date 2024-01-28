IN PHOTOS: $531,000 NIL-valued Malachi Moore’s GF Ana Gomez shares snippets from special date night during CFB offseason

Malachi Moore’s girlfriend, Ana Gomez, took to Instagram to share snippets from a special date night with the Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back. In a series of snaps, the couple could be seen climbing stairs to go for the date. While some snaps had both Moore and his girlfriend, others just had his lady love posing in a stunning dress.

The snaps showed Moore dressed in a full black suit with blue sneakers. Gomez, on the other hand, stunned the fans with a white dress and black heels.

The couple has been dating each other for a while now and regularly shares updates about their lives together. Recently, Gomez shared a snippet from their night routine in the college football offseason, playing a hand of UNO together. They also hung out together to have some fun away from their cozy home and make some memories.

Moore has some time off from the football field before the spring practice begins with the new head coach in Tuscaloosa. While many of his teammates have decided to enter the transfer portal due to Kalen DeBoer taking over the program, the versatile defensive back will be returning for one last season with the Crimson Tide.

When Malachi Moore's mom gave a special tribute to Nick Saban

When Nick Saban stepped down as the Crimson Tide head coach, defensive back Malachi Moore’s mom got emotional and dropped a heartening tribute. Thanking the seven-time national champion for everything he has done, Penny Moore shared a couple of pictures with Coach Saban.

Penny Moore's tribute to Nick Saban

Moore played for four seasons under the legendary HC, winning a national title and several other pieces of silverware. Even in Saban's last season in Tuscaloosa, the defensive back was an important part of the Crimson Tide defense, putting up staggering numbers as a part of both the primary and the secondary.

Saban's successor, Kalen DeBoer, will surely count on him to deliver as the team deals with wholesale changes this year.

