"Man they're big": $20M worth Ryan Day has an emotional reaction to National championship ring reveal

Ryan Day has shared his first reaction to seeing his national championship ring. The Ohio State Buckeyes coach is coming off a successful 2024 season with a 14-2 record. On Jan. 20, the team defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 34-23 to win the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Ad

The coach appeared on Thursday's "Bishop & Friends" radio show to discuss the national championship ring reveal. Before the interview, the Ohio State Football's X (formerly Twitter) account posted a video of Day opening a box and reacting to how it looked. The team is set to showcase the rings during their spring game on Saturday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 2025 national champion coach was asked about the experience of witnessing the ring for the first time. Day shared that he was amazed at how big they were and that they were cool to see.

"Man, they're big, and they did a great job with them. You know, it's like, I don't know how bigger these rings can get. You'd have to drag them around, but it's really cool to see, and you think about getting rings, and they made three rings for us. One for the national championship game, one for the CFP, and one for the bowl games. The one, in particular, has all kinds of different cool features to it," Day said(3:59 onwards).

Ad

The coach added that he views the rings more like a trophy because he doesn't see himself consistently wearing them.

"It's really become like a trophy, you know? I don't think guys really wear their rings, but it's a trophy, and it's more the symbolism of what we all, you know, dream of this year. So, to see that actually in person, the guys did a great job," Day said(4:23 onwards).

Ad

He praised the ring committee on his team that helped make the national championship rings.

Ryan Day shares how he got his team ready for the spring game after the national championship win

Day also discussed the difficulties of preparing his team for the upcoming season with their spring training camp. He noted that most players with the most experience from last season left the roster. Former starting quarterback Will Howard is among the key players who are set to enter the 2025 NFL draft.

Ad

The coach said he had to condition his new roster in practice. He hopes their spring game on Saturday will give the players the experience of competing with a crowd.

"It became one of the more physical springs that we had in a long time here, and I think that we got these guys more and more reps because that's the only way to get better is to play the game of football. You don't play 11-on-11 football very often. You do a lot of drills. You do different seven-on-sevens, but playing the game. So, we tried to do that the best we can," Day said (5:40 onwards).

Ad

"Create game situations, and then, you know, there's going to be a spring game on Saturday. So, we need to see our guys react and respond in the stadium because our opener is against Texas."

Day aims to prepare Ohio State for their 2025 season opener against the Texas Longhorns on Aug. 30.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tyriece Simon Tyriece Simon has a bachelors degree in journalism and graduated from York College. His hobbies during his free time includes reading books, watching movies and playing video games. Know More

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place