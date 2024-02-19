Marvin Harrison Jr.’s girlfriend, Charokee Young, shared snaps from inside a car on Instagram. She wore black trousers with a motorsports-themed leather jacket with shades of blue and white over a predominantly black background for the occasion.

The Jamaican Olympian’s latest carousel of snaps draws a reaction from her wide receiver boyfriend. The former Ohio State star sent a loving note, gushing over his lady love's motorsports avatar.

“Moto sport, put that thang in sport,” Young wrote in the caption.

The Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver gushed over the look with a sweet, loving note.

“Yuh dids that,” Harrison commented.

Harrison Jr.'s reaction to his girlfriend's look.

Young is a track athlete for the Jamaican national team, having won two silver medals at the World Championships. She was part of her own country's delegation to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. In addition, the Texas A&M alumnus won two NACAC U23 championships during her college career.

Marvin Harrison Jr.’s thoughtful Valentine's Day gift for girlfriend Charokee Young

Marvin Harrison Jr. came up with a thoughtful gift idea for Charokee Young for Valentine's Day. It was a framed photo of the couple with a rose design on the frame.

Young shared a snap of the gift with the fans and gave her overwhelming reaction to it. She revealed that her heart was finding it difficult to contain her excitement at the gesture. Recently, the track star loved Harrison’s pink outfit, calling the look ‘fresh as hell’.

The WR will soon feature in the 2024 NFL Draft to take one final step to turn pro. He is expected to be the first in his position to be drafted.

Can Harrison carry forward the legacy of his Super Bowl-winning father, Marvin Harrison, in the NFL? Do share your thoughts in the comments.

