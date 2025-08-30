Matthew McConaughey dodges Ohio State fan's hilarious trap as Buckeye supporters flock to take pictures

Ohio State’s home game against No. 1-ranked Texas drew a huge crowd, including one very familiar face, actor Matthew McConaughey. A University of Texas alum and dedicated Longhorns supporter, McConaughey was seen on the sidelines before the game, greeting fans.One Ohio State fan tried to pull a fast one, offering McConaughey a Buckeye hat to wear. The Academy Award winner looked at it and said:“I’m not wearing that!”McConaughey’s loyalty to Texas is well known. As the school’s informal “minister of culture,” he’s a regular presence at Longhorns games. Whether it’s running onto the field with the team, firing up the crowd over the stadium PA system, or giving players motivational pep talks, he’s become a part of the program’s identity.Matthew McConaughey shared words of wisdom before the gameMatthew McConaughey expressed his excitement on Friday about the 2025 season that lays ahead for the Texas Longhorns.“This team has real confident and quiet belief in themselves,&quot; McConaughey said. &quot;I believe they’re on a mission. Regardless of a No. 1 ranking, regardless of all the hype. All the hype in the No. 1 ranking is neither validation nor a curse to this team. They’re above and beyond that before any of us even said they were No. 1 preseason ranked.&quot;He said that true championship teams are driven by their own internal purpose, not outside noise, hype or criticism:“That’s what any great championship team’s gotta have. They gotta have their own reason and mission that they’re on, regardless of what anyone else thinks. &quot;Whether they’re someone jumping on the bandwagon, or whether they’re over here cat calling from the stands, being a naysayer, this team doesn’t give a damn about all that bullshit. They got a mission they’re on, they believe it, they’re ready to earn it.”The game is a rematch of last season’s College Football Playoff semifinals, where Ohio State defeated Texas. However, the Longhorns have quarterback Arch Manning at the helm, with deep talent across the board.Also Read:Matthew McConaughey turns heads at Horseshoe channeling his inner Cowboy for Arch Manning vs. Julian Sayin showdown&quot;I was so impressed with him last year&quot;: Kirk Herbstreit names his SEC dark horse to win the title amid insane hype around Arch Manning&quot;There's no doubt about that&quot;: Rece Davis goes &quot;all in on&quot; SEC powerhouse to chase national championship